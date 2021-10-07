Surprise … Britney Spears makes a big announcement!

Is Britney Spears finally free to do whatever it takes? Not entirely ! But the international star, placed under the tutelage of his father Jamie Spears in 2008, no longer depends on him for a week. On September 29, a Los Angeles court decided to remove Britney Spears’ guardianship from her father Jamie. A huge step towards freedom for the interpreter of “Toxic”.

As a reminder, this measure that Britney Spears considered “abusive” was implemented in 2008 in a very specific context. A year earlier, Britney Spears made the front page of the tabloids after shaving her head in a hairdressing salon under the flashes of the paparazzi. At that time, Britney Spears, already a mother of two, was in the midst of a divorce from Kevin Federline, who had also obtained custody of their sons.

His father therefore took control of his personal life but also his finances. “Her most common purchases, such as a drink at Starbucks or a song on a streaming platform are recorded in court documents, as part of the plan to save the fortune she has earned but does not control,” revealed the “New York Times” in 2016.

Although Britney Spears is no longer under the tutelage of her father, she is not completely free either. “In the interests of” Britney Spears, Judge Brenda Penny has decided to suspend Jamie Spears from her role as guardian with immediate effect. Its supervision is maintained but it has been entrusted to professionals.





For the popstar in the cold with her family, it’s a huge victory! Especially since Britney Spears has big plans. On September 12, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, after more than four years of relationship. And this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the singer created a surprise by revealing that her pretty little family was growing! “Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan … we even look alike !! My first daughter !!! I’m going to be 40 this year … age is nothing but one figure, “writes Britney Spears in the caption of a video in which she presents Brennan, who is none other than a doll. A doll that obviously holds a special place in the heart of Britney Spears. “I had a baby from all of you,” she also wrote.

