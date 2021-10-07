Sweden suspends “as a precaution” the anti-Covid Moderna vaccine for those under 30

Sweden announced Wednesday October 6 to suspend Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine “as a precaution” for those under 30 because of a risk of heart inflammation in young people

The public health authority (FHM), in charge of the vaccination campaign in Sweden, “has decided to pause the use of Moderna’s anti-Covid Spikevax vaccine for all those born in 1991 and after, as a precautionary principle », She announced Wednesday, October 6. Sweden justifies this suspension because of a risk of heart inflammation in young people, stressing that the probability of this side effect was however “minimal”.





This decision is taken “after signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium”, specifies the FHM. According to the agency, the risk is greater after the second dose and in males. “Myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing lasting problems, but symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor,” the agency explains.

About 81,000 people under the age of 30 received a first dose of Moderna in Sweden and not the second. The European Medicines Agency in July extended its authorization of the Moderna vaccine to 12-17 year olds.