Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine “as a precaution” for children under 30

Sweden announced this Wednesday to suspend “as a precaution” Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine for those under 30 due to a risk of heart inflammation in young people, stressing that the probability of this side effect was however ” minimal “.





The public health authority (FHM), in charge of the vaccination campaign, “has decided to put a stop to the use of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for all those born in 1991 and after, as a precautionary principle”, indicates t -she in a press release.

Minimal side effects

This decision is taken “after signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium,” says FHM.

According to the agency, the risk is greater after the second dose and in males. “But the risk of being affected is minimal, it is a very rare side effect,” she emphasizes.

“Myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing lasting problems, but symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor,” the agency explains.

About 81,000 people under the age of 30 received a first dose of Moderna in Sweden and not the second. The European Medicines Agency in July extended its authorization of the Moderna vaccine to 12-17 year olds.

Original article published on BFMTV.com