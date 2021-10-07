Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded to Abdulrazak Gurnah. The 74-year-old Tanzanian novelist, best known for his novel Paradise, was awarded Thursday, October 7 “for his uncompromising and compassionate treatment of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the divide between cultures and continents”, praised the Swedish academy on its Twitter account.

In 2020, it was the 77-year-old American poet Louise Glück who won.

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah is the first black author to receive the most prestigious literary awards since 2013, awarded to African-American novelist Toni Morisson.

This year, much speculation has revolved around the Academy’s promise to expand its geographic horizons. Even if the president of the Nobel committee Anders Olsson had taken care to reaffirm at the beginning of the week that the “literary merit” remained “the absolute and unique criterion”.

The prize is historically very Western and since 2012 and the Chinese Mo Yan, only Europeans or North Americans had been crowned.

Of the 117 previous laureates in literature since the creation of the prizes in 1901, 95, or more than 80% are Europeans or North Americans. With the 2021 prize, there are 102 men on the prize list for 16 women.





Of the approximately 200 to 300 applications submitted year in and year out to the Academy, five are selected before the summer. The members of the jury are responsible for reading them carefully and discreetly before the final choice shortly before the announcement. The deliberations remain secret for 50 years.

Abdulrazak Gurnah was born in 1948 on the island of Zanzibar, in the Indian Ocean. In 1968, he was forced to take refuge in Great Britain to flee the oppression and persecution of citizens of Arab origin under the regime of President Abeid Karume, who came to power after independence. He was unable to return to his country until 1984.

Abdulrazak Gurnah started writing at the age of 21, first in his mother tongue Swahili, then English became his literary language. He has published ten novels and several short stories, a work marked by the suffering of refugees.

He was professor of English and postcolonial literature at the University of Kent at Canterbury, specializing in writers such as Wole Soyinka, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and Salman Rushdie.

Arabic and Persian poetry, in particular The thousand and One Nights, were for him an important source of inspiration, just like the suras of the Koran. But the English-speaking tradition, from Shakespeare to VS Naipaul, has also marked his precise work at the Swedish Academy. He has “knowingly broken with conventions, shaking up the colonial perspective, to highlight that of the indigenous populations”, specifies the biography published on the site of the Swedish Academy.

His work moves away from “stereotypical descriptions and opens our eyes to a culturally diverse East Africa which is poorly known in many parts of the world”, explained the jury.

After science at the start of the week, the Nobel season continues Friday in Oslo with peace, to end on Monday with the economy.