Taxing luxury electric vehicles, a good idea from Norway?

Norway has established itself as the champion of the electric vehicle. Today, thanks to a change of government, the authorities wish to introduce a 25% tax on all vehicles – electric included – the price of which would exceed 60,000 euros.

They shoot each other in the foot: this is the first idea that comes to mind when discovering the plans for a new tax affecting all vehicles, including electric vehicles, introduced by the new Norwegian Labor government. Among the next measures on the program, the introduction of a luxury tax of 25% for all vehicles exceeding 60,000 euros. If this new VAT must definitively bury thermal combustion vehicles, already heavily taxed, it will also impact the electric vehicle sector, whose market share represented 77.5% of new registrations in September 2021.

This decision will clearly not make the happiness of car manufacturers such as Porsche, Audi, Mercedes and even Tesla with its Model S and X whose price can reach 128,000 euros.

However, Tesla is once again the big winner with its new Model Y and the Model 3, two models with a starting price of less than 60,000 euros. Thus, last September, 3,564 Model Y and 2,218 Model 3 were sold, representing market shares of 19.8 and 12.3% respectively. One in three new cars registered in Norway is a Tesla.

To justify itself, the Labor government says that this levy will bring money into the coffers. One wonders about such an argument knowing that Norway can already rely on a very good rent linked to its oil and gas production. The sovereign wealth fund effectively manages some 1000 billion euros in 2021, or the equivalent of 200,000 euros per inhabitant … So should this be seen as a preparation for the post-oil era?

Another argument put forward is equity. According to Svein Roald Hansen, Labor Party spokesperson for tax policy, “the tax exemption for the purchase of electric cars was intended as a way to introduce new technology, and cannot last indefinitely“. For the latter, the offer is sufficiently wide and attractive without having to turn to high-end electrics, because”the more expensive the car, the greater the subsidy“.

Of course, this new tax is viewed with a very negative view by the Norwegian association of EVs. Its president, Christine Bu, declares that “a tax on luxury electric vehicles would be inappropriate and ultimately slow down Norway’s electrification“.





The electric vehicle, the future cash cow for governments?

This idea was, however, doomed to appear sooner or later. Because who says increase in the fleet of electrified vehicles says loss of tax revenue related to oil. The first country to take the plunge, Australia, in particular with the states of Victoria and South Australia, which have decided that electrified vehicles (electric and plug-in hybrids) would be taxed per kilometer. A measure that does not apply to thermal engines.

The amount of this levy, already in force in South Australia, would be 2.5 cents (Australian dollar) per kilometer traveled for 100% electric vehicles against 2 cents per kilometer for plug-in hybrids.

The bill would amount to 500 Australian dollars (approximately 310 €) for 20,000 km driven in electric and 400 Australian dollars (approximately 246 €) with a plug-in hybrid of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV type. The territory of Victoria, which will implement this levy in July 2021, plans to collect 30 million Australian dollars (about 18.5 million euros) per year. It should be noted that this tax has been actively promoted by asphalt lobbyists, one of whose representatives justified himself by stating: “Electric vehicles […] don’t levitate, and they should pay to use the roads like everyone else.“Like what ridicule does not kill.

In France, the first warning shot was fired with the prospect of eventually seeing charging stations become chargeable in supermarket car parks and other shopping centers. In question, the law requiring to have 5% of the parking spaces intended to accommodate charging stations by 2025 (source LSA). The question should quickly arise, knowing that the tax on petroleum products brings in 35 billion euros. According to The Parisian, which cites the Multi-Year Energy Programming report, the target is 660,000 EVs and 500,000 plug-in hybrid cars by the end of 2023, and 3 million and 1.8 million respectively by the end of 2028. Or a nice shortfall in perspective.

According to a report by the Parliamentary Office for the Evaluation of Scientific and Technological Choices (OPECST) dated March 2019, the switch to electric mobility promises to be costly, with an estimated bill of 500 billion euros over 20 years. . Among the reasons for this sum, “loss of TICPE income and […] the need to create recharging infrastructure or even [les] subsidies (bonus, exemption from TVS, etc.)“.

As concludes The Parisian, while waiting to find the “right” tax, States will still be able to tax electricity used to recharge electric cars and plug-in hybrids …