Tebas claims to be able to show the cheating of PSG

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Football League, explains his fierceness against club-states like PSG, which he accuses of not respecting the rules of financial fair play, which are in the process of change.

Javier Tebas does not let go of PSG, nor all other club-states, such as Manchester City (he also cites Almeria, a Spanish D2 club held by a Saudi Arabian fund). Visiting Sportel de Monaco, the president of the Spanish Football League gave an interview to L’Equipe in which he claims to be able to prove the misappropriation, by PSG, of the rules of financial fair play, in the process of ‘be relaxed. He ensures that he does not fixate on the French club out of jealousy after Neymar and Messi’s departures from La Liga to join his ranks.





“Al-Khelaïfi and Labrune are quick to criticize me, not to answer me”

“It’s lying to yourself to think that, he promises. I criticize the PSG because it does not generate the money to have the workforce that it has. This causes a distortion of competition in the economy. European football. This does not correspond to real sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that they have a squad worth almost 600 million euros? If they win Ligue 1, they will not win more than 45 million euros … It’s impossible. I invited the president of PSG (Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, editor’s note) and that of the French League (Vincent Labrune) to show them the figures we have and where are the irregularities. They didn’t answer me. They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me. “

“I can show, figures to support, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed, he continues. Before Messi, PSG had a sponsorship 40% more important than that of Manchester United … There is market value … That Messi and Neymar stay at PSG, I don’t care. It’s just that it all hurts European football a lot. I’m not the only one to say it. PSG escaped a sanction for a procedural flaw, not on the merits. “

In March 2019, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of PSG by indicating that the investigative chamber for the control of financial fair play had waited too long before re-examining the case, after the request of the adjudicatory chamber in September 2018.