Tensions between Morocco and Algeria paralyze economic exchanges

Some 60 kilometers separate the Moroccan city of Oujda from the Algerian city of Tlemcen. But for a Moroccan tomato to reach a market in Algeria, it will have to travel thousands of kilometers, passing through the port of Marseille or Genoa. Since the closure of land and sea borders in 1994, decided after the attack in Marrakech, exchanges between the two neighboring countries have been laborious. And the recent tensions linked to the conflict in Western Sahara, a real abscess of fixation between Rabat and Algiers, end up destroying the hopes of a regional economic cooperation initiated during the creation in 1989 of the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) and now meanwhile an empty shell.

At the end of August, Algiers thus decided to sever diplomatic relations with Rabat before closing, a month later, its airspace to all Moroccan planes. With air links between Casablanca and Algiers already suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision should only slightly affect air traffic. But the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, has also shown his willingness not to renew an important contract linked to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline (GME), which since 1996 has linked Algerian deposits to Europe via Morocco and which arrives expires at the end of October.

Faced with the possible economic impacts, Moroccan observers want to be reassuring. “Contrary to Algeria’s expectations, the breach of the gas contract does not raise insurmountable constraints for Morocco. The country has been acting for years to diversify its energy policy and access alternative sources to supply its hydraulic power stations. The shortfall in transit tax resources is insignificant for public finances ”, says economist Larabi Jaidi.

The Moroccan business community seems to display the same serenity. “The Algerian market does not represent anything for Moroccan companies which have found partners elsewhere. Even if Algiers carried out its threats and stopped its imports and its contracts with Morocco, the country’s economy would not be affected ”, assures the boss of a large Moroccan company which achieves the majority of its turnover in exports.

Development of contraband

Decades of instability in the region have severely reduced trade between the two countries. In 2020, the volume of trade barely exceeded 500 million euros, or 1% of Morocco’s imports and exports, according to the Moroccan Foreign Exchange Office. A derisory amount when compared for example to the exchanges between the kingdom and its Spanish neighbor, which reached 13.5 billion euros in 2020. Morocco mainly imports from Algeria hydrocarbons and exports to its neighbor metals, fertilizers and textile products.

However, official figures do not take into account smuggling, which has developed at the border, as well as businesses operating in the informal sector to escape administrative constraints, such as Moroccan micro-businesses who work in the building and construction sector. crafts in Algeria. “The problem is that you have to go through Marseille to send the goods. Obviously, the cost of transport is reflected in the final cost and faced with Chinese and Turkish competition, it is discouraging. So, many find themselves forced to go through the contraband routes or simply give up ”, regrets an entrepreneur who had tried the adventure on the other side of the border, before giving up.





Until 2016, however, a year which saw renewed tensions in the region, Algeria was Morocco’s main trading partner in Africa. A position since taken over by Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire. “Diplomatic tensions are increasingly being felt on the ground, on both sides. Our containers are stopped at customs for no reason. We are always asked for more paperwork and it takes a long time at the risk of losing perishable goods ”, laments a businessman living between Algeria and Morocco.

“The business is de facto complicated. As long as there are no road exchanges, it is very difficult to make direct exchanges, adds Amine Bouhassane, co-founder of the think tank Initiatives for the Maghreb Economic Community (ICEM). There are many obstacles in terms of currency transfer and legislation, especially in Algeria, with the constraint of 49/51. “ Introduced in 2009 and recently relaxed, this rule requires any foreign investor to grant a majority stake (at least 51%) to an Algerian partner.

Committed to regional integration

Diplomatic frictions paralyze the development of an economic union in this region which nevertheless shares the same issues: endemic unemployment of young people and graduates, water crisis, consequences of Covid-19 on investments and tourism … According to a World Bank prospective report published in 2010, the economic integration of the Maghreb could have increased the GDP per capita, between 2005 and 2015, by 34% for Algeria, 27% for Morocco and 24% for Tunisia , indirectly impacted by regional instability. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa considers that a Maghreb union would have saved the five countries of the region (including Libya and Mauritania) the equivalent of 5% of their cumulative gross domestic products.

“The economic potential between Morocco and Algeria is exceptional. There are many opportunities, for example an alliance between the Office chérifien des phosphates and Sonatrach, the Algerian oil company ”, wants to believe Amine Bouhassane. Living in Morocco since 2006, this 38-year-old Algerian co-founded the ICEM in 2019 to bring together Maghreb private sector actors in the hope of reviving regional economic cooperation, “Where great institutions have failed”. Each quarter, the ICEM brings together Moroccan, Algerian and Tunisian employers to discuss economic and cultural opportunities in the region. “We want to give the voice to civil society, open to a united Maghreb, and no longer give the floor only to politicians”, explains the young co-founder.

Like him, other North Africans are committed to regional integration. With Maghreb Experience, a platform allowing physical or virtual visits to historical sites in the Maghreb, Anouar Hachemane hopes to develop regional tourism and fight against the consequences of Covid-19 on this key sector. “Today, we want to develop the notion of “Maghrebity” and enhance the heritage carried by Maghreb communities without any notion of borders ”, says this 33-year-old Franco-Algerian entrepreneur. But, in the climate of discord that reigns between Algiers and Rabat, such initiatives remain rare and pro-Maghreb voices are discreet. “It is true that there is a taboo, recognizes Amine Bouhassane. Many actors who work between the two countries do not dare to speak, at the risk of being badly perceived. “