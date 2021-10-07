Tensions on gas prices made the session volatile, Market news

Pschitt… The rebound recorded by the Cac 40 on Tuesday has practically evaporated! The threshold of 6,500 points did not hold, the star index of the Paris Bourse ending Wednesday’s session at 6,493.12 points. Its final decline of 1.26% is however much less important than that observed at the height of the session (-2.35%). What upsets the operators? The evolution of gas prices. The price of a megawatt hour of natural gas, listed in Amsterdam, hit a new record in the morning at 162.125 euros, materializing an increase of 40% compared to the closing price of the day before, after an already substantial increase of 20% on Tuesday. According to analysts’ calculations, this price would be equivalent to ” to a barrel of oil of 200 dollars », More than double the price of Brent in the North Sea (81 dollars). But in the afternoon, a turnaround: the price of a megawatt hour of natural gas fell to 108 dollars around 5:30 p.m., down 7%.

Putin to the rescue

The reason ? Vladimir Putin’s statements. The Russian president has said he is ready to increase his gas deliveries to Europe, including via Ukraine, in response to the energy shortage. And ready to stabilize the energy market in a context of soaring prices. Russian gas sales to Europe could thus reach a new record this year, he said, and transit via Ukraine is expected to exceed the volumes agreed in Gazprom’s contract with Kiev. As a result, gas prices have deflated. Along with inflationary fears, tensions in the bond market have eased. The yield on the US 10-year bond fell to 1.512%, from a peak of 1.5711% in the morning.





In such a context, today’s statistics went largely unnoticed. This is the case of the ADP survey on job creation in the American private sector in September. However, they came out beyond expectations, to 568,000, against 430,000 expected.

Eramet supported by an Exane note

On the value front, only four components of the Cac 40 ended the session up, including crossroads. If the stock of the distribution group gained 0.95%, it is thanks to Tesco. The British, whose action climbs 6% in London, raised its forecast for annual turnover. It now expects an increase of 1.2% like-for-like, against an increase of 0.3% expected by analysts. The group also announced a £ 500million share buyback plan.

Pernod Ricard won 1.48% and set a new record. Jefferies believes the consensus around 15.7% revenue growth for the first quarter of 2020 reflects a start to the year ” very dynamic “.

Apart from the Cac 40, the mining group Eramet gained 6% following an increase in the recommendation of Exane BNP Paribas, which went from “underperformance” to “neutral”.



