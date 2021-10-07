Thales unveils GO20 MM radar for early detection of hostile drones

With feedback [RETEX] of the last Nagorno-Karabakh war and the conflicts in Libya and Syria, it was decided by the Ministry of the Armed Forces that the fight against drones [MILAD] will be one of the areas that will be the subject of a special effort in the context of the adjustment of the Military Programming Law [LPM] 2019-25.

Several initiatives have already been launched, such as the acquisition of Nerod jammer rifles, the ARLAD project [adaptation réactive de lutte anti-drone], for the protection of Army convoys, the BASSALT system, for sensitive sites, the PARADE program [rotection déployable modulaire anti-drones] of the General Directorate of Armaments [DGA] or even the HELMA-P directed effect weapon, which will be tested on board a French Navy ship.

But to destroy a hostile drone, it is still necessary to be able to detect it as soon as possible… Hence the new Ground Observer 20 Multi-Mission radar [GO20 MM] that the French group Thales has just unveiled.

This radar will be able to ensure, underlines the industrialist, “simultaneous monitoring of objectives on the ground and threats evolving at low altitude, with exceptional advanced detection capabilities of drones, in particular micro-drones”.

In detail, the GO20 MM can automatically detect, track and classify the “full spectrum of threats – drones and helicopters operating in lower airspace, individuals moving on foot or armed vehicles”. Such a radar must therefore not only protect military camps and convoys.





According to the explanations given by Thales, and thanks to its “Venus” interface solution, the GO20 MM offers “constant 360 ° 3D coverage with unparalleled refresh time, ensuring the early detection and automatic classification of long-range drones, at a time when they are not yet a threat. Crucial seconds are thus gained to implement an effective and adapted defense ”.

And for the industrialist, this is a decisive argument. “With complex scenarios such as asymmetric conflict or high intensity combat, the ability to automatically and quickly classify the threat to get an accurate picture of the situation is a significant tactical advantage,” he stresses.

Easily transportable and deployable in less than five minutes, the GO20 MM is operated by two operators. “Equipped with a 6-cell battery”, this radar “offers the armed forces and special forces many hours of surveillance, in total transparency, and a high level of protection,” says Thales.

“Building on the experience gained with a wide range of ground surveillance radars, including the Ground Alerter and Ground Observer range, this newcomer adds a new dimension by offering advanced drone detection capability and assisting forces. deployed in the field to maintain their supremacy, ”said Maja Velimirovic, director of ground and air systems activities at Thales Germany.