The 12 Coups de midi: Loris discovers his first mysterious star

Thursday October 7 in Les 12 Coups de midi, Loris discovered his first mysterious star. It was DJ David Guetta who was hiding behind the boxes.

And one! After only 3 victories, Loris discovered, this Thursday, October 7, his first mysterious star in The 12 strokes of noon. The new Noon Master, who won against Bruno on October 5, thus won a prize package worth € 36,746. Inside, a Ford Puma brand car, but also a voice assistant, an interactive globe, a toaster, a DIY set, a coffee machine, a touchscreen tablet, a smartphone, a photo printer, a VR headset, a connected bedside table, a multicooker, a barbecue, a speaker, a gardening package, a multifunction robot, a Nintendo DS, a camcorder, an electric toothbrush, two connected watches, a vibrating platform, a television and a teapot.

And if Loris can congratulate himself on having deciphered the mysterious star, it is because he has come a long way. After his victory against Lauriane on Wednesday October 6, the Master of Noon tried for the first time to decipher the famous star. And while the face of David Guetta was clearly discovered in front of him, the young medical student proposed, to the general incomprehension, the name of … Cathy Guetta.An error that earned him the laughter of Internet users, who did not hesitate to comment on the social network Twitter: “No but Loris he didn’t understand that the photo was the one to find”, had fun for the first time. “But why did Loris say Cathy Guetta when David Guetta’s face is perfectly uncovered ?? He didn’t understand the rules mdrrr”, added another.

Bruno Hourcade officially hands over

With this mysterious first star, Loris made an excellent start to try to match Bruno Hourcade, eliminated Tuesday, October 5 after 252 participations. With 92 master strokes and 9 mysterious stars on his counter, Fifou Dingo won a check for € 1,026,107, which was awarded to him on Wednesday on the 12 noon shots. “If I had wanted my elimination to go a certain way, I would have wanted it to go like this. During the fatal blow, the two lap times were very tight until the end. I answered right after the gong. I have no regrets. I didn’t make a huge mistake. My opponent responded very well. He was stronger than me. I will not dwell on this defeat for months. This is a positive point. My only worry was having regrets after my elimination. There, I don’t have any “, said the show’s Greatest Midday Teacher.

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge