The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to the Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday (October 7th). The author, known in particular for his novel Paradise (1994), was awarded for its narration “Empathetic and uncompromising of the effects of colonialism and the fate of refugees caught between cultures and continents”, according to the jury.

Born in 1948 on the island of Zanzibar, Abdulrazak Gurnah arrived in the United Kingdom as a refugee in the late 1960s. He is the author of ten novels, including Near the sea (2001), and new. He lives in Brighton and teaches at the University of Kent.





Among the 118 laureates in literature since the inception of the prizes, 95, or more than 80% are Europeans or North Americans – France alone has been awarded 13% of the prizes. They are 102 men on the list for 16 women. Since 2012 and the Chinese Mo Yan – and until Abdulrazak Gurnah – only Europeans or North Americans had been sacred, and the daring was rather manifested in the eclecticism of the genre – like Bob Dylan in 2016.

The ten previous Nobel laureates in literature:

2020: Louise Glück (United States)

2019: Peter Handke (Austria)

2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (United Kingdom)

2016: Bob Dylan (United States)

2015: Svetlana Alexievitch (Belarus)

2014: Patrick Modiano (France)

2013: Alice Munro (Canada)

2012: Mo Yan (China)

2011: Tomas Tranströmer (Sweden)