The 2022 preseason and state of play

Riot Games provides an update on the state of the game and the 2022 preseason, with new items, dragons, game modes, new champion balancing, and challenges.
Chapters:
- 0:00 – Intro
- 0:12 – Balancing new champions
- 2:11 – Diversity of champions and classes
- 2:51 – 2022 preseason
- 3:18 – Preseason: items and runes
- 5:34 – Preseason: bonuses
- 6:20 – Preseason: new dragons
- 7:50 – Challenges
- 9:13 – Game modes
- 10:19 – Ultimate Grimoire
The two dragons aim to affect mid and late game strategies
Dragon Hexteck : When a team kills it, it gains skill acceleration and attack speed. If the team recovers their soul, they receive a slowdown like the Statikk dagger passive. When the dragon invades the Rift, it creates portals that transport you to certain points on the map.
Techno-chemical dragon : The team that kills him deals increased damage when HP is low, which can help reverse tight fights. The soul of the dragon also gives a “second life”. When you die you enter a “zombie state” where you can still use skills and fight instead of seeing a gray screen. When the Tech-Chemical Dragon rots the map, it creates areas of camouflage in fixed locations.