More

    The 2022 preseason and state of play

    Technology


    Riot Games provides an update on the state of the game and the 2022 preseason, with new items, dragons, game modes, new champion balancing, and challenges.

    Chapters:

    • 0:00 – Intro
    • 0:12 – Balancing new champions
    • 2:11 – Diversity of champions and classes
    • 2:51 – 2022 preseason
    • 3:18 – Preseason: items and runes
    • 5:34 – Preseason: bonuses
    • 6:20 – Preseason: new dragons
    • 7:50 – Challenges
    • 9:13 – Game modes
    • 10:19 – Ultimate Grimoire

    The two dragons aim to affect mid and late game strategies

    Dragon Hexteck : When a team kills it, it gains skill acceleration and attack speed. If the team recovers their soul, they receive a slowdown like the Statikk dagger passive. When the dragon invades the Rift, it creates portals that transport you to certain points on the map.

    Techno-chemical dragon : The team that kills him deals increased damage when HP is low, which can help reverse tight fights. The soul of the dragon also gives a “second life”. When you die you enter a “zombie state” where you can still use skills and fight instead of seeing a gray screen. When the Tech-Chemical Dragon rots the map, it creates areas of camouflage in fixed locations.



    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“He is at home”, the emotion of Stéphane Tapie after the tribute of the Vélodrome
    Next articlethe early summary of episode 245 of Friday, October 8

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC