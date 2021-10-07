“The Best Pastry Chef”: Véronique Massonneau, a former EELV Member in the kitchen

TELEVISION – If her face says something to you, that’s okay. The show “Le Meilleur Pâtissier” counts, this Thursday, October 7 for its cover show on M6, broadcast from 9:05 pm, a candidate like no other in the person of Véronique Massonneau.

This former politician, now 62 years old, was notably an environmental deputy for Vienne between 2012 and 2017. Among her feats of arms in the National Assembly: her bill for the end of life, which she had defended with emotion.





But the former deputy had also been the victim of the “poulegate”, a particularly inglorious moment of parliamentary sexism, during which a UMP deputy had imitated a hen to make fun of her while she was speaking during the pension reform . A humiliating gesture but subsequently sharply criticized and for which its author was sanctioned: to the point where the deputy had then estimated, in a forum on The HuffPost, that he had served in the cause of greater respect for women in the Assembly.

Registered on M6 by his son

Véronique Massonneau had unveiled her participation in the “Meilleur Pâtissier” on M6 on her Twitter account on September 27, evoking “strong emotional moments” to be expected.

In a long portrait drawn by Le Figaro, she explains in fact having been “much more stressed before the start of the show than before speaking at the Assembly” due to the format of the program and a competition that can be nerve-racking.