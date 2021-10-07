the Blues submerged, Lukaku doubles the bet

Welcome to the live stream devoted to the semi-final of the League of Nations, between France and Belgium.

What is it about ? The second semi-final of the second edition of the League of Nations, between Belgium and France. The winner will face Spain on Sunday in the final to succeed Portugal.

Where ? At Juventus Stadium in Turin (Italy).

At what time ? 8:45 p.m.

On which channel ? TF1.

Who live? In addition to the deliverers of Austerlitz, Alexandre Pedro will send centers from the stands of the Piedmont stadium.

Who arbitrates? German Daniel Siebert.

What won’t we talk about? From the inclusive future of pop punk, still schoolboy and cathartic, but coming back in force with its explosive guitars.

