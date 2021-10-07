The Cac 40 bounces back nicely on the 6,600 point threshold, Market news

Falling gas prices, provisional postponement of the US debt ceiling, meeting before the end of the year between Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping… Here are the three reasons which led to the Cac 40 to bounce back this Thursday. The Paris index, which had melted below 6,500 points on Wednesday, ended at 6,600.19 points, signing an increase of 1.65%, in trade volumes of 4 billion euros.

Equity markets are continuing their yo-yo, depending on the ups and downs of gas prices, news from Chinese real estate developers Evergrande or Fantasia, and inflation fears. Only the soap opera on the debt ceiling of the United States could find an end soon. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed that Democrats suspend the debt ceiling in the short term, which would allow the government to continue operating until December. ” We view the offer made yesterday by the leaders of the Republican Party in the Senate not as a lasting solution, but rather as an invitation to stave off potentially immediate disaster. A small positive point Says Christopher Harvey, equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities.

If the reception on the stock market is favorable, ” it is still too early to say if the bearish movement is over ”, according to Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. ” With the employment report [américain] expected tomorrow and [le début de] earnings season next week, there is still a significant risk of volatility, but the main investor fear seems to have been ruled out for now. “





US employment in the crosshairs

At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, investors will see the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report on job creation in the United States in September. After a month of August disrupted by the wave of the Delta variant, the labor market seems to have regained some color. Confident, economists expect an average of 500,000 net hires last month, against 235,000 in August, and an unemployment rate of 5.1% of the workforce. This report will be closely watched by officials at the US Federal Reserve (Fed), even if the decision to initiate the tapering (the reduction in the asset purchase program) is not based on a single number. In the euro zone, the European Central Bank (ECB) wants to go in stages in withdrawing its support for the economies. The institution is considering a new asset purchase program, which would take over from the current pandemic emergency purchasing plan (PEPP) once it is completed, in order to avoid further turbulence on the market. markets, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Important contributors to the recent ebb in financial markets, oil prices paused after a three-year high, while gas prices, which had exploded 40% to 162 euros at the height of Wednesday, are trading around 96 euros per megawatt hour in Amsterdam.

Analysts on the move

As for values, analysts’ notes punctuated the session. HSBC went from “lighten” to “keep” on the title of luxury saddler Hermes (+ 3.66%), and to “keep” to “buy” on the restaurant voucher specialist Edenred (+ 2.54%). For its part, Citi has raised its opinion on Valeo (+ 5.89%), deciding to no longer be a seller but “neutral”. At last, Saint Gobain rose 4.23% the day after the announcement of its medium-term financial objectives. The presentation seduced analysts, who issued positive opinions on Thursday. Berenberg, to “keep” on the value, increased its target price from 56 to 60 euros, while Barclays reiterated its opinion to “overweight” to target 77 euros.

Conversely, Ubisoft dropped 6.22%. The new Far Cry 6 game, released this morning, has received mixed reviews. Some regret that the group uses the same formula as many of the other franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs. Others say they are disappointed with the way Latin America is portrayed.



