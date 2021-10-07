the Chilean opposition wants to initiate proceedings for the dismissal of Piñera

Chilean opposition deputies announced on Tuesday (October 5) that they would initiate a procedure that could lead to the dismissal of President Sebastian Piñera, after the revelations of the Pandora Papers related to the sale of a mining company by the company of his children. “The whole of the opposition agrees to launch” this so-called procedure “Constitutional charge” against President Piñera, Jaime Naranjo, deputy of the Socialist Party, told reporters.

This move aims to establish the accountability of senior officials, and if successful, it can lead to the dismissal of Piñera, six weeks before the first round of the presidential election. “It is an accusation based on a lie, based solely on short-term political and electoral reasons, which shatter the idea of ​​democracy”, replied Jaime Bellolio, Minister and spokesperson for the Presidency. The lower house will vote on the admissibility of the opposition’s approach, which must obtain a simple majority of the votes of its 155 members to be approved. Then, the act will be presented to the Senate where the vote of two thirds of the 43 senators is required.





Sebastian Piñera is at the center of the controversy in Chile after revelations of a large global investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Published Sunday, this investigation entitled Pandora Papers, links it in its Chilean section to the sale in 2010 of the mining company Dominga via a company owned by his children for 152 million dollars. Much of the operation was carried out in the British Virgin Islands, according to the same source. For his part, President Piñera has rejected any accusation and any possible conflict of interest. The prosecution announced that it was analyzing the facts.

The opposition will present its request next week and expect it to be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies before November 21, the date of the first round of the presidential election. Sebastian Piñera, who ruled the country between 2010 and 2014 and then since 2018, cannot run again.