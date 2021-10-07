The competition authority does not oblige Ryanair and British Airways to refund certain tickets not used because of the pandemic

The canceled trips linked to travel restrictions have been counted since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. Borders closed, trains canceled, flights suspended … In June, the British competition authority (CMA) had taken up the file of travelers who had not been reimbursed for flights they had not been able to take because of the restrictions. British Airways and Ryanair airlines were content during confinement to offer vouchers to be used on a future trip or ticket changes.





At the end of its investigation, the CMA ruled in favor of the companies, due to a subtlety in the law which normally provides that customers are entitled to a refund within 14 days. However, if this right applies “when an airline cancels a flight because the company cannot provide the agreed service”, “the law does not clearly decide the issue (…) when the flight is maintained but passengers are legally prevented from taking it, ”explains the CMA. The regulator deplores not being able “only to apply the law that exists”, and calls on the British government to “revise the rules and strengthen consumer protection”.