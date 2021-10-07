More

    The competition authority does not oblige Ryanair and British Airways to refund certain tickets not used because of the pandemic

    Business


    The canceled trips linked to travel restrictions have been counted since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. Borders closed, trains canceled, flights suspended … In June, the British competition authority (CMA) had taken up the file of travelers who had not been reimbursed for flights they had not been able to take because of the restrictions. British Airways and Ryanair airlines were content during confinement to offer vouchers to be used on a future trip or ticket changes.


    At the end of its investigation, the CMA ruled in favor of the companies, due to a subtlety in the law which normally provides that customers are entitled to a refund within 14 days. However, if this right applies “when an airline cancels a flight because the company cannot provide the agreed service”, “the law does not clearly decide the issue (…) when the flight is maintained but passengers are legally prevented from taking it, ”explains the CMA. The regulator deplores not being able “only to apply the law that exists”, and calls on the British government to “revise the rules and strengthen consumer protection”.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCovid-19: Finland in turn suspends the Moderna vaccine for those under 30
    Next articleAndy Delort responds to Djamel Belmadi

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC