the composition of Les Beus with the brothers Hernandez and Koundé

Only 15,000 people out of the 20,000 authorized
Small point concerning the public this evening. In Italy, the number of supporters allowed in the stadium is 50%, so 20,000 places were available out of the 40,000 at Juventus Stadium. However, only 15,000 people will be present for this semi-final, including 2,200 French people … and a little less than 1,900 Belgians!
The composition of the Blues with the Hernandez brothers
As announced on Wednesday by RMC Sport, Didier Deschamps opted for a three-way defense to face Belgium in the semi-final of the League of Nations (8:45 p.m.). Jules Koundé and Lucas Hernandez are aligned alongside Raphaël Varane.
Théo Hernandez is also aligned from the start, just like the Griezmann-Mbappé-Benzema trio.
The composition of the Blues:
Lloris – Koundé, Varane, L. Hernandez – Pavard, Rabiot, Pogba, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Benzema, Mbappe
France-Belgium: the Blues were not outclassed in 2018, the proof in stats
After their defeat in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup (1-0), three and a half years ago, the players of Belgium felt they were better than those of the France team. But the statistics of this historic match, settled by a head of Samuel Umtiti, draw up a much more nuanced finding. No offense to Thibaut Courtois.
What’s in it to win the tournament?
France and Belgium face each other on Thursday evening for a place in the final of the League of Nations against Spain, the scorer of Italy. A victory for the Blues could have a significant impact on the finances of the French Football Federation, but also on the FIFA ranking.
The France-Belgium rivalry in ten milestones
France and Belgium face each other for the 75th time this Thursday (8:45 p.m.) in the semifinals of the League of Nations. A long common history and an exacerbated rivalry in recent years after the 2018 World Cup.
“Freedom. Equality. Rivalry”: Belgium launches the shock
“Liberty. Equality. Rivalry.” On its social networks, Belgium revisits the motto of France in its own way a few hours from the clash between the two nations in the semifinals of the League of Nations. We are waiting for the response of the Blues now.
Deschamps’ response after Mbappé’s comments about his discomfort
“Mbappé is happy to be there,” said Didier Deschamps on Wednesday, who did not want to dwell on Kylian Mbappé’s media comments about his spleen in the France team. “The most important thing is that I saw it and that we discuss. The speech that I have internally, directly with the players, is the most important”, he hammered on Wednesday, at Juventus Stadium in Turin, where the match against the Belgians will take place.
The probable composition of the Blues, with the Hernandez brothers
Didier Deschamps will obviously insist with the 3-4-3. It is in this system, deemed convincing during the previous international break, that the France team should start against Belgium on Thursday evening for the semi-final of the League of Nations in Turin (8:45 p.m.). In any case, this is how the Blues worked during the last training session.
How was the rivalry between the two neighbors born?
The France team will face Belgium this Thursday in Turin (8:45 p.m.), in the last four of the League of Nations. For the first time since the head of Samuel Umtiti in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup. Against a backdrop of revenge and growing animosity between the Blues and the Red Devils.
Hello everyone !
The Blues of Didier Deschamps meet this Thursday evening (8:45 p.m.) in Turin with revengeful Belgians, three years after the French victory in the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup. The winner of this duel will face Spain in the final of the League of nations.