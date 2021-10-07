the composition of Les Beus with the brothers Hernandez and Koundé

The composition of the Blues with the Hernandez brothers

As announced on Wednesday by RMC Sport, Didier Deschamps opted for a three-way defense to face Belgium in the semi-final of the League of Nations (8:45 p.m.). Jules Koundé and Lucas Hernandez are aligned alongside Raphaël Varane.

Théo Hernandez is also aligned from the start, just like the Griezmann-Mbappé-Benzema trio.

The composition of the Blues:

Lloris – Koundé, Varane, L. Hernandez – Pavard, Rabiot, Pogba, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Benzema, Mbappe