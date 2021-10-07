The day Rami Malek dared to ask Kate Middleton a personal question

At the microphone of the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Tuesday, October 6, the interpreter of Lyutsifer Safin in To die can wait recounts how he caught the Duchess of Cambridge off guard at the Bafta ceremony in 2019 by asking her a question about parenting.

Daniel Craig is far from the only one to succumb to the charm of Kate Middleton. In addition to the promotion of To die can wait, the last James Bond, his filming partner Rami Malek remembered on the set of the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Tuesday, October 6, his very first meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge. It took place during the Bafta ceremony, February 10, 2019. A memorable conversation, both for the actor and Kate Middleton, since it was centered around the recent birth of Louis, born April 23, 2018.

“They are so careful”

“I just looked at Princess Kate Middleton at one point and said, ‘This must be exhausting. When she asked me why, I said’ You just had a baby, right? ‘ “Rami Malek reports. According to the actor, the Duchess was” taken aback “by this question and attempted a parade by returning a new question:” How are you? “





But the American did not budge, worrying again about the well-being of Kate Middleton but the Duchess did not say a word. “They are so careful, summarizes Rami Malek. But I think I caught her off guard for a second and got that look back that, in the most elegant, professional, and regal way possible, admitted without saying “Yeah that’s a lot of. have a child “.”

I can babysit for you

The opportunity was perfect to offer help. “Funny thing about it all, I said ‘if you ever need time off, I’m your replacement. I can babysit for you, so you can go out, have a good time. moment ”, he continues. But as host Jimmy Kimmel humorously implies, it’s hard to take this offer seriously from an actor playing the dangerous criminal Lyutsifer Safin in the latest 007.