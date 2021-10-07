the Delta variant would increase the risk of reinfection

If the new report from the British official statistics institute points to a greater risk of reinfection because of the Delta variant, it emphasizes, however, that it remains minimal.

First detected in India in October 2020, the Delta variant has developed in many countries around the world such as France or the United Kingdom where it has become largely predominant. In France, it represented more than 99% of the interpretable sequences. More contagious, it would also increase the risk of reinfection, according to the new report from the Office for National Statistics, the British official statistics institute, published Wednesday October 6 and relayed by BFMTV.

“The risk of reinfection was higher after May 17, 2021 (date when the Delta variant emerged in the United Kingdom, editor’s note) compared to the period preceding”, write the authors of the study, “this reflects a risk increased reinfection during the period when the Delta variant was dominant “.





However, Kara Steel, statistician for the Office for National Statistics, is reassuring. “The study shows that the number of re-infections with Covid-19 remains low in the United Kingdom”, she says in the columns of the Evening Standard daily. Out of 20,262 people followed between July 2, 2020 and September 25, 2021, 296 cases of reinfection were identified. She also stresses that the results are “encouraging” because the re-infections observed are less likely to cause severe forms of the disease compared to the first infection.

Patients with a lower viral load when they were first infected appear to be the most likely to be re-infected, possibly because they have developed a weaker immune response. In addition, of the 296 cases of reinfection identified, 137 presented a higher viral load than during their first infection. “This research suggests that viral loads upon reinfection tend to be higher when these reinfections are from the Delta variant compared to other variants,” the researchers write.

The authors of the study also explain that women are more likely to be re-infected than men and that people who are symptomatic during their infection are less likely to be re-infected. Finally, people with one or more pathologies have a slightly higher risk of falling ill again.