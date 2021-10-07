The development of low-carbon technologies, a major issue

Achieving carbon neutrality as quickly as possible requires strong support for innovation, such as the ecosystem set up by EDF Pulse with collaborations between start-ups, entrepreneurs and investment funds.

You will also be interested

According to the Global Innovation Index, recently published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), France is now in doors of the top 10 most innovative countries. The country has an ambitious entrepreneurial dynamic, as evidenced by Bpifrance Inno Generation (BIG), the largest business gathering in Europe which has chosen to focus this year on the climate. EDF Pulse inevitably has its place with theecosystem that it supports in favor of the decarbonisation of the economy and energetic transition.

Start-up, come and meet the EDF Pulse Ventures teams present at the BIG – bpifrance event

Half of low carbon technologies are to be developed

THE’energy is at the heart of the fight against global warming. Consume less, consume better, decarbonise uses and produce CO₂-neutral electricity: all of these are capital issues for a major player in the energy transition such as the EDF group, which is present in the production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and energy services. However, according to a report by the international energy agency, half of the low-carbon technologies needed to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality are to be developed! This is why EDF has created an ecosystem conducive to innovation with collaborations between start-ups, entrepreneurs and investment funds.

250 million euros invested in twenty projects

Since 2017, EDF Pulse opens the field of possibilities to reach the carbon neutrality. In addition to internationally recognized R&D with a budget of 680 million euros in 2020 and more than 1,800 researchers mobilized, the Group works in start-up mode to create new growth drivers. In particular, he set up EDF Pulse Incubation, to support the ideas of its employees, and the venture capital fund EDF Pulse Ventures in a long-term partnership approach with start-ups committed to the energy transition. Stakes have been taken in nearly twenty international investment funds and already more than 250 million euros have been invested in twenty projects around sustainable territories, decentralized energies, services in a more sustainable habitat and efficient industry.





In just over four years, they have invested more than 270 million euros in innovative projects. © Guillaume Lesueur, Director of Investments for EDF Pulse Ventures

Do you want to talk to Guillaume Lesueur and his teams? More information here!

Valuable time across the entire value chain

Among them, PowerUp, which relies on ten years of research by CEA-Liten to offer control and sustainable use of batteries. From the collected usage data, their algorithms establish charging strategies to increase the load by 20 to 100%. duration battery life and predict their decline in shape. Thanks to EDF Pulse Ventures, the start-up was able to raise funds of 5 million euros and accelerate its research on electrical storage with EDF R&D on better precision of indicators and with EDF Renouvelables which provided access to to field data to compare the models. According to Josselin Priour, its CEO and co-founder, “ We have saved precious time across the entire value chain with an industrialization of our process scheduled for next year. Only in this way will we all be able to respond to the urgent challenges of energetic transition “.

Article produced in partnership with the EDF Pulse Ventures teams.

What you must remember A major player in the energy transition, the EDF group is present in all businesses: production, transport, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. Leader in low-carbon energies, EDF is convinced that collaboration with start-ups will bring out the innovative solutions and services essential to achieve carbon neutrality.

To support this ambition, the Group has created EDF Pulse Ventures, a corporate investment fund that supports the growth of start-ups engaged in the energy transition.

EDF Pulse Ventures teams will be present on October 7, 2021 at the BIG trade fair organized by bpifrance. The opportunity for start-ups and investors to discuss!