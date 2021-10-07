The Draconids will cross the sky this Friday, this is how to observe it

A rain of shooting stars will be visible in the sky, this Friday, October 8 in the evening. These are the Draconids, a swarm named so because it seems to come out, when it is visible, from the constellation of the Dragon, reports Numerama.

Thanks to a faint moon that evening, the observation of this meteor shower should be done in good conditions if the sky is clear. To attend the show, you will need to be outside at the start of the night, after sunset at 8:23 p.m. that day.

A comet first observed in 1900

It will then be necessary “to look towards the Dragon, above the Big Dipper”, explains Eric Lagadec, astrophysicist at the Observatory of the Côte d’Azur, in Numerama. Experts recommend that you stay away from sources of light pollution as much as possible and avoid using your smartphone to get your eyes used to the dark.





The Draconid swarm is usually calm, with around ten shooting stars per hour hanging out. But it can be particularly active: in 2011, astronomers observed a very intense rain, with an activity of 600 meteors per hour.

For the record, the Draconids come from the debris of a periodic comet, 21P / Giacobini-Zinner, which collides with the Earth’s atmosphere. The comet was first observed by the French astronomer Michel Giacobini on December 20, 1900 before being found in 1913 by the German Ernst Zinner.