the early summary of episode 1030 of Thursday, October 7

Maud is more than ever in love with Jack, who doesn’t realize anything, in Tomorrow belongs to us. Victoire asks to be released from the hospital against medical advice, so much she wants to know the truth about her visions.
Thursday October 7 in Tomorrow belongs to us, Sara visits Victoire and tells him that he has found Dimitri and, above all, that he is not dead. The intern is afraid of going mad. Georges arrives but his colleague prefers not to tell him about the investigation. William examines his patient. Everything looks good. She claims to no longer have nightmare or visions. She asks him to be able to go out. But the doctor wishes to keep her under observation. She insists that it was a question of "Mental Health". At home, she is greeted by Sandrine and Mona. Georges tells her how much he feared losing her. She claims to want to take a breather and walk alone.
Bart and Louise on the road to reconciliation?
Chloe expresses her relief to Sandrine regarding the release of Victoire. But her friend is convinced that Victoire is not doing as well as she wants to make it believe. For her part, Chloe reveals to him that she has become closer with Alex. Sandrine fears that she will make her walk.
Bart welcomes Louise with fruit and pastries. He apologizes once again. He fears that she will never trust him again. Later, he brings him the results of a toxicological analysis to show that he is clean. Louise wishes to close the establishment earlier, exceptionally, in order to be quiet with Bart. She confesses to him having decided to trust him. She apologizes for her behavior.
Maud reveals to her sister and her mother that Jack told her that she "really mattered to him". His mother suggests that he marinate it a bit. Lizzie is surprised to see Jack dressing up to go out. She warns him: he must not give Maud the wrong impression, she risks suffering from it. As they both sit, Maud tries to kiss Jack, who doesn't return his kiss.
Victoire wants to meet Dimitri
Victoire asked Samuel to drop her off somewhere. She runs into Sara and Roxane. With them, she goes to meet Dimitri to try to understand the origin of his visions. He explains that the tattoo that Victoire saw was that of his ex, Emilie. He says she hasn't given him any sign of life for over two years. When he shows them a photo of her, Victoire recognizes the face she hasn't stopped drawing for a few days.