the early summary of episode 1031 of Friday, October 7

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Victoire wants to discover the truth at all costs, even if it means moving away from Georges. Bart and Louise throw parties at the Spoon and hire a boiling hot DJ. François has doubts about the new music teacher.
Friday October 8 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who will welcome a new attractive character, and who will celebrate a wedding at Christmas… Victoire (Solène Hébert) is still obsessed by Emilie’s visions, but hides it from those around her. She confides to Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini), who has decided to delay her return to Guadeloupe, that she feels suffocated by Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui) … Mona notices that Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui makes revelations on the plot) has a little mine. He confesses to her that he installed a GPS tracker in Victoire’s phone. He feels guilty, but Mona thinks he’s done right. Victoire (Solène Hébert comments on recent changes in Tomorrow belongs to us) went to find Dimitri and shows him his drawings.
Victoire discovers the identity of her donor
She thinks her heart was transplanted and talks to her about her visions. While she has her hand in hers and they look at each other intently, Georges arrives without warning. Victoire is furious that he followed her and the couple argue. Georges confides his concerns to William (Kamel Belghazi has reunited with his former partner Jennifer Lauret on the set) and asks him if he could prescribe Anxiolytics for Victoire. But William trusts the patients’ need and, until Victoire expresses the need, he prefers not to act.
Victoire joins Roxane (Raphaëlle Volkoff) and Sara (Camille Genau) at the Spoon. They discovered that the day Victoire received her transplant, a young woman named Émilie Chaptal was admitted to the Montpellier University Hospital. She was hit by a car on the edge of the forest. Victoire is certain that Emilie’s heart was transplanted to her, even if the procedure remains anonymous. Roxane did some research, but discovered absolutely nothing about the activities of the young woman the two years before her death. Victoire believes that it was not an accident and that Emilie was murdered. Her visions would be a message for her to discover the truth.
Louise and Bart inaugurate a new concept at Spoon
After their reconciliation, Louise (Alexandra Naoum) and Bart (Hector Langevin) partied until two in the morning at the Spoon. They plan to organize After Work parties at the bar to attract a younger clientele. Louise and Bart (the big change Bart was not expecting) submit their idea to Vanessa, who will take care of making the tapas. Damien (Adrien Rob), who had a party with them the day before, shows up at the Spoon and offers them his free services as a DJ. Beside his post as a forensic technician at the police, he creates music. They decide to give it a try. During the evening, the DJ begins to do a striptease… His little number heats up the atmosphere and is not to displease the chef.
François confronts the new music teacher
François finds the behavior of Apollo (Mayeul), the new music teacher, very strange. He tries to discreetly find out about him from Irene, the new childcare center (Thaïs Kirby). Later, he returns to see him and tells him that he knows that he lied on his CV and is not part of National Education. Apollo admits to having no diploma but claims to have lied out of necessity. After observing him in class, François (how Ingrid Chauvin helped him relax on the set) realizes that Apollo seems to be working seriously. Maud (Sixtine Dutheil) was impressed with Lizzie’s (Juliette Mabilat) way of singing in music class. By the way, François asks them about their music teacher and Lizzie and Maud are very enthusiastic. He tells Apollo that he is not going to denounce him.
Is Victoire on the trail of Emilie’s murderer?
Victoire finds Dimitri (Antoine Ferey) again and informs him that Emilie is deceased. The young man is upset. Victoire approaches him and kisses him. She then has the vision of a woman in chains. She violently pushes Dimitri away and accuses him of having killed Emilie.