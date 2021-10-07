the early summary of episode 245 of Friday, October 8

Friday October 8 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … Maxime and Ambre have made an appointment very early in the morning to finish their preparation before the event. Teyssier arrives and asks the young man to leave the kitchen … But before leaving Maxime (Clément Rémiens reveals what he prefers in his relationship with Aurélie Pons) dares to answer him: “But in front of you even the worst enemies would unite!”. The director puts Ambre in conditions and explains to him that she has no right to make mistakes … under penalty of losing her place at the Institute.

Marta has a revelation to make …

Marta crosses paths with Rose in the Institute’s park and asks to give Naël a little “kiss” before seeing him leave. Rose (Vanessa Demouy, who recently shared a youthful snap) re-explains to her that she can’t keep him with her. Marta asks to babysit Naël one evening to take advantage of him before he leaves. During the Double A service, Theo notices that Marta has her head elsewhere. She misses the cooking of lamb shanks. His companion asks him to be a little more careful, especially since Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche adores The Little House On The Prairie) watch in the distance. Enervated by Theo’s reproaches, Marta abandons her post. Later, Theo asks him for an explanation. She is indignant that her companion is not concerned about her well-being. Marta announces that she is no longer so sure that she wants to work in the kitchen. Théo offers to have dinner together, but Marta tells him that she prefers to keep Naël. In the evening, Marta arrives at Rose’s to babysit the little boy. She confesses to Rose that she thinks only of him and that she wants to spend time with him to make up for lost time: because, after many theories and questions, Marta admits to being her mother!





Amber going to leave the Institute?

In the kitchen, Teyssier puts the pressure on Ambre (Claire Romain who delivered on the rest of the plot) who keeps the pace. The young woman redoubles her efforts to keep a cool head despite the many spikes of her teacher. At the end of the service, Teyssier comes to talk to his son: he wants to know what customers think of his avocado dessert. Teyssier rejoices and announces the happy news to Ambre, who understands that she will remain at the Institute. She will announce it to Maxime, then thank him for his support. They look back on Jade’s past history and apologize to each other. Salomé (Aurélie Pons), Célia and Anaïs discuss Ambre. Anaïs tries to calm Salomé, very annoyed with Maxime who spent a sleepless night with Ambre. Celia also explains that her relationship with Solal suffers from Amber’s presence. In a joking tone, Anaïs then proposes … to kill her.

At home, Solal congratulates Ambre on his place at the Institute. Then, they apologize to each other, and kiss. But Célia (Rébecca Benhamour) arrives at this time. She puts an end to her affair with Solal. Maxime came to say goodbye to Jade before she left. All the tensions between them seem to have eased. Then, Maxime made an appointment with Salomé in the greenhouse. They have to discuss. Maxime assures us that he has no feelings for Amber. Salome needs more. She decides to leave him! Maxime remains speechless.

Mehdi ready to replace Landiras!

Hortense notices that Mehdi is still angry with Teyssier and Landiras (Julien Alluguette confides in his character). The young woman tries to calm her companion and cheer him up. All the second year students are waiting for the young chef, who is very late. Mehdi receives a text from Landiras, who asks him to replace him for the course. Greg laughs at his comrade, but Hortense supports him. During the course, Hortense is under the spell. Greg (Mikaël Mittelstadt) and Eliott too, who compliment their comrade. What if Mehdi had found another passion: teaching? At the end of the day, Hortense and Mehdi meet Landiras, who has a cockade in his eye. He explains to them that he had a cupboard in his head and that he then had to be examined in the hospital to check if everything was okay. Hence its absence. Mehdi finds this very strange …