the figures to remember concerning the special electoral list

Completed, the revision of the electoral lists for the third self-determination consultation in New Caledonia. 185,004 people are authorized to speak on December 12 for or against independence. Here are the different numbers to remember.

Françoise Tromeur

updated October 7, 2021 at 12:50 p.m.



Even in times of Covid, the process continued. The plunge of New Caledonia into the pandemic, if it complicated things, did not prevent the last stage planned in the revision of the electoral lists. The additional revision of the referendum list has been completed since Tuesday, October 5, less than ten weeks before the referendum of December 12 (at least, if it is maintained). NC the 1st explains in figures.

As with each ballot, the number of voters may change marginally until the last moment, since it will be necessary to take into account young people reaching their majority in the weeks to come and deaths. But for the rest, the services of the State announce a reference figure: the LESC, the special electoral list for the consultation of this year, has 185,004 registered.

4,205 more voters than in the 2020 referendum

The valid figure for the referendum of October 4, 2020 was 180,799 voters. There are therefore 4,205 more in 2021. If we compare with the number of registrants on the LESC during the first consultation provided for by the Nouméa Accord, it turns out that 174,165 people were able to vote on November 4, 2018. .

3,326 additional registrants in the southern province

The southern province has 120,705 registrants. This is 3,326 more people than for the 2020 referendum. And 7,994 if we refer to 2018 (+ 7.09%). Some local data: there are 53,075 in Nouméa, 18,710 in Dumbéa, 18,365 in Mont-Dore or even 12,732 in Païta. In the South, the largest commune of Brousse by number of registrants on the LESC is Bourail, with 4,161 voters.





The northern province wins 783 voters

The progression from one ballot to another in the North Province, which currently has 42,132 inhabitants on the LESC, is 783 people. Since November 4, 2018, 2,084 have been added, or + 5.2%. The largest municipalities in the North, by number of voters on this list, are: Koné (4,509), Poindimié (4,203), Houaïlou (3,715) and Canala (3,563).

Less than a hundred additions to the Loyalty

In the islands, which have 22,167 registered by December 12, 2021, the number of Loyaltians on the LESC is fairly stable. It has increased by only 96 voters compared to last year. Even going back to 2018, the change since the first referendum is limited to + 3.56% (761 additional voters). Details of this year: there are 10,835 registered in Lifou, 6,918 in Maré and 4,414 in Ouvéa.

A difference of 35,275 voters with the general list

In Caledonia, 220,279 people are on the general electoral list, which allows people to vote in national elections such as presidential, legislative and municipal. Subtract: 35,275 New Caledonian voters are not allowed to vote on the institutional future of Caillou. This means :

that they do not correspond to the criteria necessary to be registered automatically (that is to say automatically) on the LESC at the end of a voluntary process;

that they do not meet the conditions required to be added after a voluntary registration process (there are many, see here).

or that they did not take this voluntary step.

Remember that the freezing of the electorate in New Caledonia remains a question that is both central and divisive.

By the play of criteria and automatic registrations, it turns out that most of these voters not admitted to the next referendum live in the southern province. They are in fact 33,111: 21.5% of those present on the general list – or one in five – do not appear on the LESC. In the North Province, the proportion is 4.29% (less 1,890 voters). In the Islands province, it is only 1.2% (less 274 voters).