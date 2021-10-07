The first “living” drug effective against bacterial infections would have been created in Europe

https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211007/le-premier-medicament-vivant-efficace-contre-des-infections-bacteriennes-aurait-ete-cree-en-europe-1052026773.html

In order to fight against antibiotic-resistant microbes, Spanish scientists have used modified bacteria for the first time

For the first time, a team of scientists from the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) and other Spanish institutions used modified bacteria to fight antibiotic-resistant microbes that form biofilms on the surface of catheters , pacemakers, joint prostheses and other medical implants, reports an article published in the journal Molecular Systems Biology. One of the most common types of bacteria that form biofilms is Staphylococcus aureus. The infections they cause cannot be treated with regular antibiotics, requiring surgical removal of infected medical implants. Alternative treatments with antibodies or enzymes that could be conducted in these cases are very toxic to healthy tissue and cause unwanted side effects.A new proposed method Scientists, who focus on the treatment of respiratory diseases, propose to ” use the enzymes to send directly to the biofilms microorganisms, modified bacteria that can produce these enzymes themselves. The authors of this experiment believe that this method can become a safe and inexpensive way to treat infections resulting from an intervention medical. According to them, bacteria are the ideal carrier for this kind of delivery, because they have small genomes that can be altered by simple genetic manipulations without posing a danger to the health of the organism. treatment was tested in laboratory mice administered infected catheters. Injections of a drug containing bacteria called Mycoplasma pneumoniae, modified with a reduced genome, cured 82% of infected animals, the article reports. which it couldn’t reproduce itself, then with further modifications they made it start to produce two different enzymes which dissolve the biofilms and attack the cell walls in which the bacteria are found. could be launched by 2023 Researchers plan to conduct clinical trials in 2023 and then move to large-scale production of “live” drugs. The modified bacteria can also be used in the long term for other diseases, add the researchers.

