The first "living" drug effective against bacterial infections would have been created in Europe
The first “living” drug effective against bacterial infections would have been created in Europe
In order to fight against antibiotic-resistant microbes, Spanish scientists have used modified bacteria for the first time
For the first time, a team of scientists from the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) and other Spanish institutions used modified bacteria to fight antibiotic-resistant microbes that form biofilms on the surface of catheters , pacemakers, joint prostheses and other medical implants, reports an article published in the journal Molecular Systems Biology. One of the most common types of bacteria that form biofilms is Staphylococcus aureus. The infections they cause cannot be treated with regular antibiotics, requiring surgical removal of infected medical implants. Alternative treatments with antibodies or enzymes that could be conducted in these cases are very toxic to healthy tissue and cause unwanted side effects.A new proposed method Scientists, who focus on the treatment of respiratory diseases, propose to ” use the enzymes to send directly to the biofilms microorganisms, modified bacteria that can produce these enzymes themselves. The authors of this experiment believe that this method can become a safe and inexpensive way to treat infections resulting from an intervention medical. According to them, bacteria are the ideal carrier for this kind of delivery, because they have small genomes that can be altered by simple genetic manipulations without posing a danger to the health of the organism. treatment was tested in laboratory mice administered infected catheters. Injections of a drug containing bacteria called Mycoplasma pneumoniae, modified with a reduced genome, cured 82% of infected animals, the article reports. which it couldn’t reproduce itself, then with further modifications they made it start to produce two different enzymes which dissolve the biofilms and attack the cell walls in which the bacteria are found. could be launched by 2023 Researchers plan to conduct clinical trials in 2023 and then move to large-scale production of “live” drugs. The modified bacteria can also be used in the long term for other diseases, add the researchers.
In order to fight antibiotic-resistant microbes, Spanish scientists have used modified bacteria for the first time, sending these “living” drugs to the source of the disease. They also point to the long-term benefit of such therapy.
“To our knowledge, this is the first reduced-genome bacterium capable of fighting clinically relevant bacterial infections associated with biofilm,” the researchers say in their study.
A new proposed method
Scientists, who focus on the treatment of respiratory diseases, propose to use enzymes to send directly to biofilms microorganisms, modified bacteria that can produce these enzymes themselves.
The authors of this experiment believe that this method can become a safe and inexpensive way to treat infections resulting from medical intervention. According to them, bacteria are the ideal carrier for this kind of delivery, because they have small genomes that can be modified by simple genetic manipulations without posing a danger to the health of the organism.
Promising experimental results
The researchers first modified the genome of this lung bacterium so that it could not reproduce itself, then with further modifications they caused it to start producing two different enzymes that dissolve biofilms and attack the cell walls in which bacteria are found.
“Our technology based on synthetic biology and living biotherapeutic means has been designed taking into account all the standards of safety and efficacy for use in the lungs, since respiratory diseases are one of our priority objectives”, Dr Maria Lluch-Senar, head of the study, from the Barcelona Genome Regulation Center (CRG) said in a statement.
Large-scale production could be launched by 2023
The researchers plan to conduct clinical trials in 2023 and then move on to large-scale production of “live” drugs.
“Bacteria are ideal vehicles for ‘living medicine’ because they can carry any therapeutic element to treat the source of a disease. One of the great advantages of the technology is that once they get to destination, bacteria offer a continuous and localized production of the therapeutic molecule. Like any vehicle, our bacteria can be modified with different payloads that target different diseases, with potentially more applications in the future “, exposes the research professor at the Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Luis Serrano, co-author of the study.