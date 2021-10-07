the first opinions of the French press fell and it is a real carnage

In recent days, the French press has been able to visit the dark rooms of France to discover Venom: Let There Be Carnage, better known as Venom 2. A direct sequel to the first installment of Eddy Brock’s return to the screen and his symbiote, introduced in 2007 in Spider-Man 3. A protagonist now embodied by actor Tom Hardy, who offers here a real carnage, according to the reactions of the French press. While the United States feasted on this second feature film, critics from France seem, for their part, to have remained hungry.

French critics far from being convinced

One year after the events of Venom first of the name, Riot is dead, long live Venom. In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock continues his cohabitation with his heart-loving symbiote in love with fresh meat. He is now trying to relaunch his career as an investigative journalist by going to prison in particular to interview Cletus Kasady, a serial killer, discovered in the post-credits scene of Venom. Problem: Kasady is host to another symbiote, Carnage. An immediate rivalry sets in between the two, especially as Carnage has a slight attraction for destruction, hence its name. However, the film failed to conquer French critics, despite a record start in the United States with $ 90 million collected on its first weekend of exploitation.

At the end I laughed, it makes him a nanar, according to the official definition

Anyone with a good chemical balance in their brain will be helpless in the face of Venom 2, deformed mutant and level 75 debilitated between The Son of the Mask and Dumb & Dumber We can decide to laugh about it, or just want to burn Hollywood after that

Venom 2 has for main quality its duration. As unattractive as most superhero movies today, devoid of artistic ambition and directed like an early 2000s movie, but at least it's less than 2 hours

The disgusting cynicism with which #Venom comes “out of the closet”. Everything is foul.#VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/3qKIkaSQqT October 5, 2021

VenomLetThereBeCarnage is made by a bunch of people who just don't give a fuck. It's ugly, loud, cringe, poorly written, predictable, heavy and it manages to mess up over and over again on its characters. At this stage of ball-beating, it almost commands respect.

Venom 2 it especially makes you want to wash your eyes and ears with bleach. Venom who wants chocolate, Venom who doesn't want to eat chickens, Venom who plays Eddie's shrink. What's the point of changing directors if it's to serve the same bloated dung?

I come out of VenomLetThereBeCarnage and it's shameful

1h30 of a ridiculous scenario, all this for just a post-credits scene.

Venom is embarrassing, unrelated to comics, just like Carnage. The FX are horrible etc A shipwreck

The worst movie ever under a Marvel license? Yes.

A quick review on VenomLetThereBeCarnage

Simple scenario, a single straight line, 0 evolution or development apart from the generic post scene.

Has the merit of not being very long so it is easy to see.

The stupid and fun thing about Venom 1 is that Tom Hardy didn't cheat and was playing 200% YOLO. In the 2, they all spread the word, they know what kind of nanar they are playing and it is painful. In this mess, Woody Harrelson's wig is doing the best.

I don't have the words to say how Venom 2 is devoid of meaning, ambition and interest. Everyone does not care, from Tom Hardy to Andy Serkis through Woody Harrelson who delivers his worst performance. And the most frightening is its post-gen scene that will contaminate the rest.

I was with @MaximeChao and @SylvainTrinel at the premiere of VenomLetThereBeCarnage. Well the … carnage is complete. Tom Hardy appears and the film is embarrassing, to the point of passing off the first part for a masterpiece. Sad for Carnage, who really deserved better.

Although a large majority of critics did not appreciate this Venom: Let There Be Carnage, some are of the opposite opinion:

VenomLetThereBeCarnage isn't perfect but it's better than the first one: funnier, more direct, better written and really more decisive for the continuation of the adventures of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock.

I come back from my session VenomLetThereBeCarnage and it was really cool, I liked the movie. I was already a fan of the first one, but this one hyped me up for the rest.

"Venom 2" is even more WTF than the first, big nonsense. But we got hooked on this sticky comedy in which Tom Hardy is having a blast. The "third" approaching very very fast

