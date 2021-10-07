Good plan news The first PCs with Windows 11 are available, this is what they look like

Windows 11 is being deployed and it is already starting to equip the first PCs natively. There are two products from Microsoft, the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Go 3 which are already commercially available with Windows 11 installed.

Windows 11: Surface laptops are the first to Microsoft's OS

Microsoft is currently in the process of gradually deploying its brand new operating system, Windows 11. Although they have sworn on the sacrosanct processor that they would not be taken back to remake a new operating system, Windows 10 being the last, we find however the firm of Redmond very busy spreading with vigor its Windows 10 all beautiful, brand new.

“It’s an extension of Windows 10,” say the officials, language pirouette or free late DLC, we will not dwell on it, because Windows 11 has a lot to offer.

Indeed, we are faced with a new way of arranging, managing and controlling our personal computer. And Windows 11 recalls it by the graphics of its logo: it is an extension of its predecessor, Windows 10. We are then halfway between mechanics that we already know and new features.

First of all the start menu which is now centered as you install and launch applications. As well as the icons that will no longer be placed halfway on your screen.

In fact, from a point of readability, there is a kind of fusion between what is done on the tablets and on the PC to arrive at a compromise where access to the different menus. This is reflected in particular by the fact that it is easy to switch between different types of desks. We feel that the popularization of teleworking has gone through this.

On top of that, Windows 11 makes multitasking easier by offering window displays that allow you to manage multiple things at the same time.

In addition to that, we could see the arrival of Teams as well as Android in the ecosystem of Windows, which further reduces the limit between PC and tablet.

However, gaming is not left out with the new version of the Xbox application which facilitates navigation in the menus and the various product sheets. Add to this the presence of Auto HDR which automatically activates this feature on games that have it. And with the advent of Direct Storage, we are entitled to expect particularly short loading times. However, your PC must have at least a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Two Laptops already with Windows 11: the Surface Pro 8 and Go 3

We are facing two products from Microsoft. It must be said that it is fair game: whoever launches his own new OS is also the first to offer it natively on his machines.

There are therefore two laptops from the Surfaces range, both portable and tactile PCs from Microsoft. Coming to combine the practicality of the tablet and the functionality of the laptop PC, Surfaces arrived not long ago, but they quickly made a place for themselves.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8

8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, all in a tablet that makes PC with a battery life of almost 16 hours, all in a 13-inch. Basically, we are in front of an ultrabook which is particularly handy and autonomous. It can follow you on all projects can be both fast and nervous thanks to its configuration.





An SSD coupled with 8GB of RAM is the assurance of being able to launch programs quickly. Speed ​​is also the word that comes to mind when we see that the Surface Pro 8 also has a Thunderbolt 4 port and WiFi 6. On paper, the beast is fast and efficient.

Available for October 28 of this year, the Surface 8 Pro is currently available from Amazon for just under $ 1,200.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3

Smaller than its counterpart by displaying a 10.5-inch panel, the Surface Go 3 is not to be outdone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory. A more family-friendly model, the Surface Go 3 has autonomy to spare with its 11 hours of use.

On top of that, it comes with Dolby Audio, a total combo with its PixelSense 10.6 touchscreen. Series, films and animes are to be enjoyed on this hybrid of tablet and PC.

With the latest Windows OS, this tablet will be able to do well and find even more versatility with the multitasking menus!

Available now at Amazon, it is displayed for less than 450 €!

You can also turn to other models which are compatible with the new Windows operating system.

Windows 11 Frequently Asked Questions What is the Windows 11 release date? Windows 11 has been available for download as a Windows 10 update since October 5, 2021. The update will be completely transparent, that is, handled like a standard Windows 10 upgrade: the The transition will therefore be smooth to Windows 11. Microsoft is nevertheless rolling out this update which will be offered over the months to all those who have a compatible Windows 10 PC. What are the minimum requirements to install Windows 11? Microsoft has released the minimum system requirements to run Windows 11. Here it is: – Processor: 1 GHz or more with 2 cores minimum and 64-bit compatibility – Memory: 4 GB of RAM – Storage: 64 GB – Graphics card: DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible – Screen: greater than 9 inches, HD 720p minimum, 8 bits per color channel – Internet connection – TPM: TPM 2.0 secure platform module While most of the points are easy to find on most machines, the TPM 2.0 chip is mostly present on recent machines (post Intel Core 8xxx and AMD Ryzen). It is intended to provide hardware security and secure physical encryption within the machine. You can already use Health Check software to make sure your PC can support Windows 11. What is the price of Windows 11? For people who want to install Windows 11 on a new machine without going through a previous version of the OS, it will be necessary to acquire a paid license. Microsoft has not yet communicated on the price of licenses for Windows 11, or even on the different versions of the OS that will be on sale. We can expect a version in Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Professional, but for now, nothing is confirmed. For those who already have a PC with a Windows 10 or earlier license, Windows 11 is offered as a free update.