the France-Belgium rivalry in ten milestones

France and Belgium face each other for the 75th time this Thursday (8:45 p.m.) in the semifinals of the League of Nations. A long common history and an exacerbated rivalry in recent years after the 2018 World Cup.

The first in 1904, Belgium-France (3-3)

The first of 74 confrontations between France and Belgium dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, on May 1, 1904 to be precise. A date which marks the first official match of each of the two selections. It takes place at the Vivier d’Oie in Brussels, in front of 1,500 spectators who have come to attend this Franco-Belgian Cup, called “Evance Coppée”. “France plays a classic 2-3-5”, specifies the FFF website. A late goal from Gaston Cyprès (87th) allows the Blues to snatch the draw (3-3). History will remember that Louis Mesnier (12th), author of the opening scoring, is the first scorer for the France team. Marius Royet quickly followed suit by finding the flaw a minute later (13th).

Cisowski’s quintuplet in 1956, France-Belgium (6-3)

In a stadium of full Colombes, the Blues outclass Belgium (6-3) thanks to a quintuplet from Thadée Cisowski. A success that opens the door to qualifying for the 1958 World Cup, finally finished in third place, thanks to Just Fontaine’s 13 goals.

In 1984, the Platini festival at the Euro, France-Belgium (5-0)

The first semi-final in competition between the two teams turned to the correction in favor of the Blues. On a cloud during the Euro, Michel Platini offers himself a hat-trick in an effervescent Beaujoire stadium. Alain Giresse and Luis Fernandez make the addition more difficult, France qualifies for the final. A few days later, she won the Euro by winning against Spain (2-0) in the final.

In 1986, the third place for the Blues, France-Belgium (5-0)

Still beaten by Germany in the semi-final (2-0) of the 1986 World Cup after the trauma of 1982, the France team climbed on the podium by winning against Belgium (4-2) in the match for third place. First led (Ceulemans, 11th), the Blues take the advantage thanks to Jean-Marc Ferreri (27th) and Jean-Pierre Papin (43rd) before being pushed into overtime by the equalizer of Claesen (73rd). Two goals from Bernard Genghini (104th) and Manuel Amoros (109th) change the game for the Blues.

Zidane launches the preparation of the Blues for the 1998 World Cup, France-Belgium (1-0)

Criticized before the World Cup at home, the Blues began their preparation with a victory against Belgium (0-1) at the opening of the friendly Hassan-II tournament in Morocco. Zinedine Zidane scored the only goal of the game by taking a rebate from Stéphane Guivarc’h with the tip of his foot. The Blues won their first world title a few weeks later with a double from Zidane, against Brazil in the final. The Belgians finish, them, undefeated but eliminated in the first round (3 draws).





A setback before the fiasco of 2002, France-Belgium (1-2)

Four years later, Belgium is still on the program of preparation matches before the World Cup, where the Blues are big favorites to their succession. On the eve of their departure for Asia to compete in the competition, Roger Lemerre’s men, without Zinedine Zidane, Fabien Barthez, or Thierry Henry, bow (1-2) on a goal from Marc Wilmots in the stops game (1-2). They will be eliminated from the first all of the World Cup a few weeks later.

In 2013 in the midst of a famine Benzema, Belgium-France (0-0)

Didier Deschamps will face Belgium for the fourth time in his term this Thursday evening. The first was punctuated by a good draw in Brussels (0-0) at the start of the 2013 school year. Hugo Lloris was already captain and Karim Benzema was at the forefront of the attack, supported by Franck Ribéry and Mathieu Valbuena. The attacker, replaced by Giroud (74th), remained silent and had a 14th consecutive game without scoring. He finally returned to the net two months later against Australia (6-0) in front of a Parc des Princes chamber.

In 2015, the Belgian festival at the Stade de France, France-Belgium (3-4)

The next meeting between the two nations was much more complicated for the Blues, swept away at the Stade de France (3-4) in a friendly match at the end of the season. The Red Devils had led 3-0, then 4-1 before the newcomers Nabil Fekir (89th) and Dimitri Payet (90th + 1) saved the furniture a bit. Marouane Fellaini (17th, 43rd), Radja Nainggolan (50th) and Eden Hazard (55th) had scored for the Belgians while Mathieu Valbuena had kept the Blues in contact from the penalty spot (53rd). Hazard, Lukaku, Alderweireld, Courtois and Denayer were already in the ranks of the team then coached by Marc Wilmots. On the French side, Lloris, Varane and Griezmann were there.

The “seummet” of 2018, France-Belgium (1-0)

This is the last confrontation to date and the one that has fueled the rivalry between the two teams for three years. After taking out Brazil in the quarterfinals, Belgium imagined themselves well on their way to conquering the world. A dream shattered by France and a victorious header from Samuel Umtiti (1-0), in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup. At the end of the match, several Belgian players regretted the scenario of the match and felt that the Blues less deserved the victory in view of the possession clearly in favor of the Belgians. These reactions had amused in France and gave birth to the expression of “Belgian seum”. The players, most of whom are close at club level, tried to temper this adversity, as did the two coaches. Before the reunion on Thursday, Belgium’s Twitter account, however, used the term rivalry for this expected shock.

June 28, 2021, the scenes of jubilation after the elimination of the Blues

It is not a direct confrontation between the two teams. Rather a vicarious joy. On June 28, several Belgian supporters celebrated the elimination of France in the round of 16 of the Euro against Switzerland (3-3, 5 tab 4). Scenes of jubilation, a few insults and even a burnt French flag illustrated a gripping resentment among some Belgian supporters. A short moment of joy, preceding the elimination of the Red Devils a few days later in the quarter-finals against Italy.