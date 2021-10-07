Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

The Hauts-de-France League made its draw this Thursday evening for the 5th round of the Coupe de France, scheduled for the weekend of October 16 and 17. Many teams are still in the running, while Chambly and Boulogne-sur-Mer, residents of N1, are entering the competition on the occasion of this new round of the oldest of French football competitions. Check out the full draw below, with some great matches on the schedule.

The full draw for the 5th round in Hauts-de-France

Pool A:

-Beuvry La Forêt AS (R2) – Lumbres (R1)

-Chevrieres Gdfresnoy (R2) – Chambly (N1)

-Ricouart FCC (R3) or Cucq AS (R3) – Senlis USM (R1)

-Louvroil ASG (D1) – Roubaix Tg Portuguese (R2)

-Essigny FC (D1) – Escaudain USF (R2)

-Bohain RC (R3) – Raismes FC (R2)

-Marpent FC (R2) – St Quentin (N2)

-US Show (D1) – Escaudoeuvres (R1)

-Montdidier AC (R3) – Valenciennes Dutemple (R3)

-Calais Beau Marais (R3) – Olympique Marcquois (N3)

-Hamel ESM (D2) – Chauny US (R1)

-Verton (D1) – Cambrai AC (R1)

-Soissons (R2) – Amiens RC (R3)

-Poix du Nord (D1) – Wasquehal (N3)

-Tracy le Mont (D3) – Leon Plage (R1)

-Montigny / Gohelle D1) – Breteuil US (R2)

-Hazebrouck (R1 – Oignies ASSB (R2)

-Liancourt Clermont (R3) – Seclin FC (R2)

-Feignies-Aulnoye (N3) – Leon US (R1)

-Ailly S / S FC Samara (R3) – Harly Quentin Sport (D1)

Pool B:





-Compiegne AFC (R1) – Bethune Stade (R1)

-Etaples AS (R2) – Bondues FC (R2)

-Salouel Saleux (D2) – Lambres les Douai (R1)

-Berlaimont US (D1) – Cambrai America (D1)

-Villers St Paul (R3) – Camon US (R1)

-Esquelbecq (R2) – Roncq (R3)

-Lambersart (R2) – Grande Synthe (R1)

-Bethisy FC (R3) – Aire sur la Lys (R2)

-Montreuil US (D1) – Amiens AC (N3)

-Vendin (D4) – Billy Montigny Carab (R3)

-Marly USM (D1) – Bully les Mines (R2)

-Hordain US (R3) – Anzin St Aubin (D1)

-Gouvieux US (R2) – Croix IC (N3)

-Amiens Porto (R2) – Maubeuge (N3)

-Waziers USM (R2) – Gravelines (R1)

-Mons en Baroeul (R3) – Longuenesse (R3)

-Berck AS (D1) or Outreau ASF (R1) – St Maximin US (R2)

-Tourcoing (R1) – Boulogne sur Mer (N1)

-Allery AS (D1) – Villenueve d’Ascq (R3)

-Beauvais AS (N2) – Calais Grand Pascal (R2)