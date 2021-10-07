The Geneva Motor Show 2022 is canceled!

Surprise! There will be no Geneva Motor Show in 2022. The Swiss show was yet to make a comeback next year, after being canceled in disaster in 2020 (it was the start of the pandemic in Europe) and not planned. in 2021.

Sandro Mesquita, director of the show, still mentioned the program for this 2022 edition last week. We had also written a subject called “the Geneva Motor Show saves furniture for 2022”! There will therefore be no Geneva Motor Show for the third year in a row, the organizers already giving an appointment for 2023.

This turnaround is first of all explained by the health context which remains uncertain. Fear of new waves is still a concern of those who organize such events, including restrictions on travel for journalists and the general public.





But the real reason is surely the lack of manufacturers present. If big names had validated their presence, in particular Renault, Volkswagen and Kia, many firms were still going to miss the call. No brand of Stellantis was planning to come, while BMW and Mercedes were planning to ignore it!

The organizers also point to the semiconductor crisis, which is disrupting car production worldwide. This pushes brands to review the launch dates of certain new products. Above all, all this context pushes manufacturers to review spending priorities. And clearly, trade shows are not a priority!