The Geneva Motor Show cancels its 2022 edition in the face of the difficulties of the automotive sector

The next edition of the show will take place in 2023.

The organizers of the Geneva auto show have decided to cancel its 2022 edition, they announced Thursday, and to postpone it to 2023, because of the difficulties of the automotive sector, faced with a severe shortage of semiconductors. The “microchip crisis“Will probably continue in the course of next year, admitted Sandro Mesquita, general manager of the Geneva auto show, in the press release announcing the cancellation of the event, explaining that”these uncertain times, many brands are unable to commit to participating in a trade fair“. This major meeting for the automotive sector should have been held from February 19 to 27, 2022.

In an interview with the Swiss bi-weekly Agefi, published Monday, Sandro Mesquita had explained that the show would be held in a reduced version, with about sixty brands planned to relaunch the event after two years of absence. But faced with the direct consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, with travel restrictions, but also the indirect consequences with the semiconductor crisis, “it became clear that it was necessary to postpone the fair“Sandro Mesquita said in the statement.





A show already canceled in 2020 and 2021

With the semiconductor shortage, “automakers have new priorities they need to solve first“, Weighed the organizers, believing that they had no other choice but to cancel the event and wait until 2023.

However, they intend to continue working on the online platform that the show planned to set up for this 2022 edition, which was to be held in hybrid form, combining on-site exhibition stands and online events as is now increasingly done. more trade shows. The goal now is for her to show “all its potential“For the 2023 edition, said the organizers. With the health crisis, the organizers of this show, which usually welcomes some 600,000 visitors and in which 160 exhibitors participated in 2019, had to cancel its 2020 edition, then 2021.

