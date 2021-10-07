More

    The government announces a bonus of 1,000 euros for long-term job seekers training for jobs that are recruiting

    The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, at the Elysee Palace, October 7, 2021.

    The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, announced Thursday, October 7, that a bonus of 1,000 euros would be paid to certain long-term job seekers training in companies for jobs that are recruiting.

    ” We want (…) that job seekers can benefit ” of the “Very good momentum in the recovery”, underlined the minister on BFM Business. “That’s why we put in place the additional plan” presented at the end of September with 800 million euros to train job seekers and in particular long-term ones, she added.


    Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The executive’s plan to tackle the labor shortage

    “Encourage them to go to these jobs that recruit”

    In this context, “To encourage long-term job seekers to go to” company training with a promise of employment, a bonus of “1,000 euros” will be granted to them – “Half at the start, half at the end of the training”, she continued. It is “Encourage them to go to these jobs that recruit and it is also to remove the financial brakes”, such as travel expenses, she added.

    Mme Borne also praised the dynamic of subsidized contracts, which allow a company to hire a young person at a distance from employment (youth employment initiative contracts / CIE young people), the State covering “About half of the young person’s remuneration” – or 47%. She noted that “40,000 contracts of this type have been signed since the start of the year”, versus “1,600 in 2020”.

    Read our decryption: Logistics, hotels, construction … Across Europe, the great shortage of labor

    The World with AFP


