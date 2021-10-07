the guests and the concert tracklist

Make way for Jean-Jacques Goldman’s greatest hits this Wednesday, October 6, from 9:05 p.m. on M6 in Jean-Jacques Goldman, the big anniversary evening ! A few days before the 70th birthday of the artist with 40 years of career, here are which artists pay tribute to him in this unique show.

A little before the summer, a crowd of stars of the French-speaking song (but not only) had gone to the Seine Musicale in the Parisian suburbs to record an unprecedented bonus. His title : Jean-Jacques Goldman, the big anniversary evening, which will be broadcast this Wednesday, October 6 from 9:05 p.m. on M6, five days before the 70th birthday of Jean-Jacques Goldman. At the animation, we find Marie Portolano, who recently gave us some secrets about her spouse Grégoire Ludig.

Jean-Jacques Goldman, the big anniversary evening : Goldman employees and the younger generation united

And if Jean-Jacques Goldman will not be present himself, his hits (including those he wrote for others) will be sung by artists of all generations who have accepted the invitation. “We went to look for artists close to him, with whom he collaborated on the one hand, and others who will sing Jean-Jacques Goldman for the first time.“, we are told on the side of M6.”It’s a happy medium between historical artists and the younger generation. We also tried to surprise with performers or unusual duets“.





And we can say that the participation of two artists, better known for their humor, is unexpected: Ary Abittan and Michaël Grégorio, back after a health problem “nightmarish“… and who will obviously imitate the voice of the one who signs the preface to the book by Michael Jones. The latter, who was part of the Fredericks Goldman Jones trio, is obviously in the party, just like Florent Pagny, Bénabar, Hélène Ségara , Calogero, Claudio Capéo, Kendji Girac, Soprano, Patrick Fiori, Pascal Obispo, Julien Doré, the duo Les Frangines (who are not sisters!), Céphaz (candidate for Eurovision France 2021), Slimane and Vitaa, Amir, Patrick Bruel, Amel Bent, Louane, Clara Luciani and Carla Bruni. And to find out what titles they will perform, go below!

Jean-Jacques Goldman, the big anniversary evening : the concert tracklist

– Amir, Kendji Girac, Soprano and Claudio Capéo – When the music is good

– Florent Pagny – All it takes is a sign

– Michaël Gregorio and Michael Jones – I give you

– Soprano – Fly Me

– Kendji Girac – Like you

– Clara Luciani and Louane – Fly

– Clara Luciani and Louane – If it were enough to love

– Amir – I will go after my dreams (which we reveal an extract here)

– Patrick Bruel – Since you’re leaving

– Pascal Obispo – I walk alone

– Julien Doré – I promise you

– Les Frangines et Céphaz – To our missteps

– Amel Bent – He tells me that I am beautiful

– Soprano, Kendji Girac and Patrick Fiori – Family

– Slimane and Vitaa – For you to love me again

– Carla Bruni and Ary Abittan – Life by proxy

– Patrick Fiori – The people we love

– Hélène Ségara and Bénabar – The low

– Claudio Capéo – Not you

– Calogero – It is said

– Ary Abittan – One more morning