the health authorities denounce “acts of sabotage” within hospitals

Waste oil in offices, sticks in locks and “malicious acts”: the health authorities of Guadeloupe denounced Wednesday “actions of sabotage” within health establishments

People “carry out acts of sabotage inside establishments”, declared during the weekly update on the health situation the director general of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Guadeloupe, Valérie Denux.

“They have spilled used oil in the human resources departments of the CHU in recent days, they put glue in the locks, they block certain accesses”, she detailed, estimating that these actions involve ” disorganization or even loss of opportunity for patients. These are really wrongdoing ”that“ can put you in danger ”.

Ongoing proceedings

The debate on the health pass and the vaccination obligation is quite virulent in the archipelago, the social protest being expressed even in health establishments and in particular at the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, where the staff remains very largely unvaccinated. .





In a motion dated Saturday, the doctors of the medical commission of establishment of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre denounce “verbal and physical attacks”. “The challenge to the law on compulsory vaccination in healthcare establishments, intended to protect patients who come to entrust us with their health, cannot justify the obstacles to movement inside the establishment and malicious acts. towards caregivers going to the bedside ”.

According to the prefect Alexandre Rochatte, procedures “are underway, with complaints filed by the establishments concerned”.

44% vaccinated

The vaccination rate in Guadeloupe remains relatively low with less than 44% of first-time adults vaccinated according to health authorities.

At the same time, indicators are improving in the archipelago, which will begin a first phase of deconfinement on October 8.

In Guadeloupe, more than 800 people have died in hospital since the start of the epidemic, including 525 since the start of the 4th wave, according to the ARS.