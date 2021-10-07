the homage of the Marseillais to their “Boss” at the Vélodrome stadium

The supporters of Olympique de Marseille bade farewell to Bernard Tapie, Thursday, October 7, at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). The coffin of the “Boss” was placed in the center of the field during the tribute ceremony.

Covered by scarves and flags of the Olympique de Marseille, the coffin of Bernard Tapie entered, Thursday, October 7, on the lawn of the Velodrome stadium, in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). In front of him, the final of the European Champion Clubs’ Cup, won in 1993 by OM, was broadcast. The people of Marseille gave a standing ovation to their former president, who died on October 3.

From the middle of the afternoon, several thousand Marseillais in white and blue joined the surroundings of the Vélodrome stadium. As before a game, there was chanting and a certain fervor, but also an unusual sadness among these supporters. “Tapie was one of us, he was our Boss, he will remain so ad vitam aeternam”, confides a Marseillais, moved. For eight years, between 1986 and 1994, Bernard Tapie led OM. Regardless of whether he was born in Paris, the businessman has conquered the heart of the Marseille city.