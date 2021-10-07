the imminent Saudis takeover, towards a revolution in the Premier League?

The takeover of Newcastle by a consortium from Saudi Arabia is about to be completed and could even be announced this Thursday, according to several English media. This suggests the appearance of a new big in the Premier League.

Newcastle are about to write a new page in their history. The Premier League too. According to several English media, the takeover of the Magpies by a consortium from Saudi Arabia is about to be finalized. The club, the leaders of the English championship and the buyers even hope to announce the news on Thursday. One thing is certain, the change of era of the Magpies is imminent.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will take an 80% controlling stake and end the controversial 14-year-old ownership of Mike Ashley. The latter, who experienced two relegations at the head of the club, showed his willingness to let go of the hand for many months. British businesswoman Amanda Stavely is set to be the public face of the £ 300million (€ 352million) 18-month-long soap opera deal.





The Saudi consortium withdrew from the deal in July 2020 due to a dispute with beIN Sports. The Qatari network has been barred from broadcasting Premier League matches in Saudi Arabia for four and a half years amid a diplomatic dispute. beIN Sports then opposed the takeover of Newcastle, claiming that the ban and pirating of its content harmed sports rights holders. The Saudi state remedied this on Wednesday.

Several unknowns are planning on investments

The lifting of this blockage therefore rolls out the red carpet for a powerful investor who could redistribute the cards in the Premier League. From there to talk about a Big 7 soon? According to Forbes, several unknowns surround the nature of the new owners. “Nobody really knows how much money will be invested in Newcastle United, indicates the American financial site. No figures have been put on it yet.” But their takeover will automatically come with big ambitions, not just that of fighting to stay in the Premier League. The next transfer window in January, then next summer will set the tone for this new club-state which can worry the current leaders of the Premier League.