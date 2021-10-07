The Last of Us: HBO series unveils new post-apo set photos

Long dreamed of, the film adaptation of The Last of Us is now a reality, and a reality whose outcome is approaching dangerously. While waiting for the fateful date of a first trailer, new shooting photos are reaching us today.

Sony has big plans to adapt its franchises to the big screen as well as the small screen. We can thus count on a feature film Uncharted, a TV series Twisted Metal or even The Last of Us series produced by HBO, which is starting to get serious talk. Today, it is therefore a question of new shots of the shooting, leaving glimpses of the ravaged sets that will run through Joel and Ellie.

A destroyed society faithfully transcribed?

For those who are totally new to the game of Naughty Dog, a little reminder of the facts: The Last of Us takes place in a dystopian universe that is only a shadow of itself. Cordyceps, a formidable infectious fungus, has decimated the population and turned most citizens into ultra-aggressive infected. For the rest of the men and women, the watchword is survival and as much to say that this one is not all rosy.

Joel will therefore have to walk throughout the United States protecting Ellie, a young girl who may well be the solution to the epidemic. While they do not know each other, they will go through thick and thin (and groups of misaligned survivors) to achieve their goal. A human story and very powerful in the video game, and a real urban odyssey where nature has reclaimed its rights in the middle of the rubble, vestiges of a destroyed civilization.

These new shooting photos thus take stock of the situation, showing some of the environments severely damaged by the civil war. You can see streets topsy-turvy, charred and overturned cars. Obviously, it will be a question of seeing the result once the post-production is completed, which should largely sublimate these reproductions with the help of effects of all kinds.





A sentimental story

For the moment, little media has been shared. We do have a first official photo and a few others sneaked a few weeks ago, but unfortunately nothing else to chew on. On the other hand, we know that the writing promises to be ambitious, with even Neil Druckmann (the director and co-writer of The Last of Us Part II) piloting at least one episode and present throughout the development of the script.

On the casting side, we will find well-known figures such as Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nico parker (Sarah), or even Jeffrey Pierce. If the latter will play a rebel that we will see on several occasions, he is an actor who knows video games perfectly, and for good reason: he lent his voice to Tommy, Joel’s brother. He also said that the script was one of the best he had ever seen in his career.

The Last of Us series set to land in 2022, if all goes well.