the LFP unveils the sanctions after Lens-Lille and Angers-OM

The Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League has communicated its sanctions following the incidents which occurred during the matches between Lens-Lille (1-0, 6th day of Ligue 1) and Angers-Olympique de Marseille (0-0, 7th day of Ligue 1).









Racing Club de Lens and LOSC each received a suspended penalty point. The Sang et Or are also sanctioned with two matches behind closed doors at Bollaert-Delelis, a sentence already served against Strasbourg (0-1) and Reims (2-0). Finally, Lille supporters are prohibited from traveling until December 31, 2021.

Regarding the overflows between the SCO and the OM, it was ordered the “Closure for two matches including a suspended match of the Coubertin stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium”, a sanction that has already been applied. The Maine-et-Loire club also takes a 20,000 euros fine. For its part, Olympique de Marseille receives a suspended penalty point and must face the closure of the visitors’ stand for its away matches until December 31, 2021.

As a reminder, the Disciplinary Commission of the League had also announced heavy sanctions after the incidents between Nice and Marseille. This meeting counting for the third day will be replayed on October 27 in Troyes.







