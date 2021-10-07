the long-awaited Gane-Ngannou fight will take place on January 22, 2022

According to information from La Sueur confirmed by RMC Sport, Frenchman Ciryl Gane, interim UFC heavyweight champion, will challenge Francis Ngannou on January 22 at UFC 270 for a unification fight.

The long-awaited MMA fight is going to take place. According to information from the website La Sueur confirmed by RMC Sport, Ciryl Gane (31) will challenge Francis Ngannou (35) on January 22 at UFC 270. The duel should take place in Las Vegas even if the venue is no ‘is not yet stopped.

Fernand Lopez, coach of “Bon gamin” and ex-coach of Francis Ngannou, hoped for a program in December in Paris, while showing his skepticism on the subject. In a question-and-answer session with fans, Gane had told him the trend towards a fight next year. It is now confirmed, the confrontation will finally take place in 2022.





>> Subscribe to RMC Sport offers to watch Ciryl Gane’s fights

She had been hoped for since Gane’s interim heavyweight title in the UFC, conquered on August 8 against American Derrick Lewis on TKO (during UFC 265). Francis Ngannou seized the belt in the category last March by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. He then refused to fight Derrick Lewis in Houston, not feeling sufficiently prepared after having celebrated his title. This precipitated the clash between Gane and Lewis for an interim title.

The Cameroonian will find “Bon Gamin” with whom he shared training for a while at the Parisian MMA Factory. The context will be very different this time with this unification fight to crown the king of the category.