The long Covid could be linked to abnormal micro blood clots

Recent work suggests that long forms of Covid-19 could be linked to the presence of abnormal and nearly insoluble blood clots.

Shortly after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers identified a persistent form of the disease, commonly known as “Covid long”. This term refers to people who still experience symptoms after four weeks; a condition which is recognized today by the Health Insurance, and which can lead to a certain number of complications.

As time passes and research progresses, the clinical picture becomes clearer. Recently, it was South African researchers at Stellenbosch University who made a disturbing discovery. In patients with this long form, they identified for the first time a overload of inflammatory molecules imprisoned in small, insoluble blood clots. A possibility already addressed in the context of acute Covid.

Coagulation, a central component of long Covid?

This new work now suggests that these clots could persist, and be closely linked to the prolonged symptoms of long Covid. Among the molecules thus trapped, we find in particular fibrinogen major player in coagulation. The researchers also identified Alpha (2) -antiplasmin, which prevents clots from dissolving. Normally, the latter competes with another molecule, plasmin, which plays the opposite role; on the contrary, it favors their dissolution. It is a very fine mechanism, which normally makes it possible to maintain an ideal level of coagulation. The accumulation of Alpha (2) -antiplasmin therefore upsets this delicate balance, and therefore reduces the body’s ability to prevent blood clots from forming.





These observations therefore suggest that this dynamic could be “central in pathologies linked to long Covid”. But they will have to be supplemented by other studies more extensive. And above all, it will be necessary to extend this work on a larger scale. For now, they are based on a sample of one hundred samples carried out in May 2021. A significant figure, but still insufficient to reach further conclusions. But this work nevertheless confirms the importance of the coagulation process in this disease. It remains to identify its exact role, which we would approximate a possible treatment. The text of the study is available here.