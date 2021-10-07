The map of Vinland, “witness” to the voyages of the Vikings in America, is a fake

It was thought to be valuable, as a trace of Viking voyages to America, long before Christoph Columbus. The so-called “Vinland” card today turns out to be indeed a fake.

Yale University, owner of the object, had to admit it in a statement. The map does not date, as we thought, from the 15th century, but from the 1920s. Since its arrival in the collections of the university in 1965, debates as to the authenticity of the document have been rife. True historical trace for some, when others detected anomalies: Greenland is too well represented, the calligraphy does not correspond to the time, the paper is in too good condition. Suspicions that nothing had so far confirmed.

It is the ink of the document that worked against him. Scientists at Yale were able, through spectrometer analysis, to find titanium there. However, it was only in the 1920s that this component began to be added to inks.

There is no reasonable doubt here. This new analysis should close the case.

Said Raymond Clemens, curator of old books and manuscripts of the university. Scientists also have no doubts about the bad intentions of the authors of the map, who tried to make believe that it dated from medieval times by annexing it to an old work. The identity of the counterfeiter (s) is not known.





Yale intends to keep the card in its collection, as “as an example of counterfeiting that has had an international impactThis discovery does not, however, call into question the presence of the Vikings in North America in the Middle Ages, supported by archaeological finds on the spot.

