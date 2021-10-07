The marriage proposal turns into a drama: the plane pulling a banner “Do you want to marry me?” crashes

A plane towing a marriage proposal banner crashed this Saturday, October 2. A passenger was killed and the pilot had to be hospitalized.

The drama took place in Montreal (Canada) this Saturday evening. As reported by Canadian news site CP24, a plane crashed in a park on an island near Old Montreal, killing the only passenger in the aircraft. The injured pilot was taken to hospital. Also according to CP24, the plane was towing a marriage proposal banner on which was written “Do you want to marry me?”. The latter would have fallen into the St. Lawrence River shortly before the accident and could not be found.





An open investigation to determine the causes of the crash

According to the first elements of the investigation, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) received reports of engine problems from the aircraft in question around 6 p.m. on Saturday. In the process, the pilot of the aircraft, a Cessna 172 from 1974, was forced to attempt an emergency landing in a park, but was unable to avoid the crash.

Hospitalized, he could not be heard by investigators for the moment. The investigation will have to determine the exact causes of the accident and if the banner could have played a role in the tragedy.