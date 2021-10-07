the masters of the complex physics of global warming in the spotlight

Ecosystems and the Earth system, just as much as evolving living cells and the human brain, are what physicists call complex systems. They are characterized by randomness and disorder and are therefore difficult to understand. The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics rewards major contributors to the study of certain iconic complex systems, in particular that behind the Earth’s climate but also others, behind the functioning of neurons.

the geologist, paleontologist and French philosopher Teilhard de Chardin, who had discussed extensively the concepts of the noosphere and biosphere with the Russian geochemist Vladimir Vernadsky, had advanced during the first half of the XXe century that there were three infinities in the Universe, one of which had yet been very little explored and very little understood. There was first of all, of course, the infinitely large and the infinitely small, but according to him, and not at all apart from the other two, there was the infinitely complex. A physical truly complete should take account of these three infinities and their interweaving.

For him, the infinitely complex was the domain of natural philosophy, as the natural sciences were still called recently, where we tried to understand systems such as the biosphere, living cells and of course the consciousness. This physics of complexity is still in full development. Today it benefits from the power of supercomputers and we hope to achieve spectacular breakthroughs by also using theartificial intelligence (IA).

On October 5, 2021, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that it had rightly decided to award the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics to some of the explorers of the infinitely complex, authors, in his words, of ” revolutionary contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems “. Half of the Nobel Prize was therefore awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe, member of Princeton University in the United States, and to Klaus Hasselmann, of the Max-Planck Institute of meteorology, in Hamburg, Germany. The Nobel committee specifies that the two laureates distinguished themselves in particular, always in his words, ” for the modelization physics of weather of the Earth, the quantification variability and reliable forecasting of global warming “.

Nobel laureate in physics Giorgio Parisi was born in 1948 in Rome. The documentary seen here, ” Giorgio Parisi and the physics of complexity »Was dedicated to him in 2013. Giorgio Parisi made himself known at the international level in particular by his work on disordered systems and exotic spin glasses, a class of models in statistical mechanics which Parisi himself provided. many applications in optimization theory, biology and immunology. He also made contributions in the field of elementary particle physics, in particular with quantum chromodynamics describing quarks and gluon and also with string theory. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. The Italian subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Translate automatically”. Choose “French”. © Campobianco Gian Luca

The other half of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Giorgio Parisi, from the famous La Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, and this time ” for the discovery of interactions between the disordered state and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic scale to planetary scale “. As explained in the press release of the Nobel Foundation, during the 1980s, Giorgio Parisi discovered patterns hidden in disordered complex materials, pertaining to the theory of complex systems and random processes, and which we find not only in physics but also in very different fields ranging from neurosciences to deep learning. Parisi particularly studied the statistical mechanics of what are called glasses of spin or spin ice which are special magnetic materials, as Futura explained in a previous article. These objects are at the crossroads phenomena of phase transition and theories developed to understand the ferromagnetism like what we call Ising models. Remarkably, glasses, spin ice cream and Ising models have links with methods relating to the description of the functioning of neurons biological and neural networks of the deep learning as well as in the case simulators and quantum computers.





An interview with the German physicist and mathematician Klaus Hasselmann, already winner of the prize Frontiers of Knowledge 2009 from the BBVA Foundation in the “Climate change” category. Klaus Hasselmann was born in Hamburg in 1931, and in 1957 received a doctorate from the University of Göttingen, Germany. He is now Professor at Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. The English subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Translate automatically”. Choose “French”. © BBVA Foundation

Pioneers in the modeling of global warming

A few years ago, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann, for their part, had already been laureates of the BBVA foundation prize, created and funded by the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, a Spanish multinational banking group based in Madrid and Bilbao. Several video interviews were then devoted to them and we can consult them today.

Syukuro Manabe is one of the climate geophysicists to whom we owe a detailed understanding of thegreenhouse effect produced on Earth due to increased levels of carbon dioxide in L’atmosphere. He therefore contributed to the establishment of models with radiative forcing describing the climate and the effect on atmospheric transport of the resulting temperature increases as early as the 1960s.

Klaus Hasselmann will start contributing to climate models a decade later, showing why nonlinear dynamical systems behind these models, which could manifest chaotic effects making long-term weather prediction impossible, still made predictions about the climate on time scales ranging from decades to centuries possible.

It also introduced methods for analyzing climate data which made it possible to demonstrate that the ongoing climate change was indeed due to emissions of gas carbon dioxide of humanity.

To find out more about the work of these three men, the Nobel committee has posted explanations online in a consumer version and an version for people cultivated in science.

Interview with Syukuro Manabe, already winner of the award Frontiers of Knowledge 2016 of the BBVA Foundation in the category “Climate change”, together with James Hansen. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. The English subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Translate automatically”. Choose “French”. © BBVA Foundation

Syukuro Manabe, born September 21, 1931 in Japan is a meteorologist and climatologist, pioneer in the use of computers in the simulation of global warming. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. The English subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Translate automatically”. Choose “French”. © BBVA Foundation