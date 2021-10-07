The Mossad relaunches on the track of Ron Arad

STORY – The Israeli authorities have not given up on locating the body of this airman whose aircraft was shot down in 1986 over Lebanon.

From our correspondent in Jerusalem

The ghost of Ron Arad, a fighter plane navigator who went missing in 1986 during a war mission over Lebanon, haunts collective Israeli memory. He returned to the media in Israel and the Middle East after a long eclipse on the occasion of Naftali Bennett’s speech on Monday at the opening of the winter session of Parliament. According to the Israeli prime minister, Mossad spies, male and female, launched last month in a “Complex, large-scale and daring operation” and in “Further efforts on the way to understanding Ron’s fate”. He gave no indication of the conclusions of the investigations.

His statement reignited speculation. Israeli journalists first questioned the success or failure of the search to locate and identify the air force lieutenant-colonel, presumed dead. Citing anonymous sources in the services