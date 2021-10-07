The most powerful MRI to observe the human body delivers its first images

The most powerful MRI in the world for observing the human body, and more particularly the brain, has delivered its first images near Paris… of a pumpkin.

“Iseult” is the culmination of more than 20 years of research and of a Franco-German partnership led by the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and involving manufacturers such as the German Siemens-Healtlineers.

The machine will make it possible “to study the brain structure in a finer way,” explains Cécile Lerman, engineer and project manager for the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) section.

Six years of work

Subjected to an intense magnetic field, the nuclei of molecules are polarized, much like a compass needle would be by the earth’s magnetic field. The emission of weaker fields will upset this order and, depending on the frequency of the signal, make it possible to characterize and locate the type of tissues observed. Clever calculations then transform these data into images.

The machine is out of the ordinary, with a power of 11.7 Tesla, or 230,000 times that of the Earth’s magnetic field. Compare with the examination machines which peak at 3 Tesla.

The manufacture of its magnet took six years of work, to assemble the thousands of kilometers of a rare alloy, nobium-titanium, which make up the enormous 45-ton coil.

The whole, housed in a cylinder 5 meters long and as high, is “a technological feat, because we have pushed to their limits different techniques and materials, but also developed new calculation technologies” to produce images, explains Lionel Quettier, engineer and project manager for the magnetic part of MRI.





Better explore the brain

Iseult, “the most efficient imager in the world”, according to Mr. Quettier, thus becomes the new star of NeuroSpin, the CEA’s brain imaging research center, located in Saclay (Essonne) and directed by neuroscientist Stanislas Dehaene.

The machine aims for a resolution under half a millimeter, and above all “a gain of factor 10 in signal quality” compared to other machines.

A leap that will allow “to go much more finely in the resolution of the spatial structures” of the brain, to better understand its anatomy but also its functioning during cognitive tasks, or in the face of neurodegenerative pathologies (Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s), psychiatric (bi-polar) or vascular disorders.

Iseult should make it possible to see “these attacks on the brain at an earlier stage, in order to understand how these diseases will start”, and thus perhaps allow pharmaceutical groups to offer treatments.

So why start with pumpkin pictures? Nothing trivial, but before the green light from the health authorities for the examination of human subjects, the machine will require a few months of adjustment and the integration of new instruments.

And what better suited than a pumpkin: “it has the same diameter as the brain, an interesting internal structure, complex, with grains and fibrous parts – and then it is in season”, justifies Ms. Lerman.