The name of the raven was accidentally disclosed

The Grégory Villemin affair is still talking about it, 37 years after the facts. Between fiction and documentaries, the number of works dedicated to this sordid murder continues to increase each year. While we still do not know who the murderer is, or even if it is only one person, a new testimony has perhaps just revealed the identity of the raven who harassed the Villemin family for many years. many years. The Objeko team invites you to discover this chilling testimony, and comes back for you on this affair with many twists and turns.

Grégory Villemin: return to a case that made France tremble

The Grégory Villemin affair had an unprecedented impact in France. 37 years after the events, we are still talking about this sad sordid story. Throughout its many years, this very complex affair has seen many twists and turns. The Objeko team tells you the main facts.

On October 16, 1984, Grégory Villemin disappeared from the garden of the family home. Christine, his mother, launches the alert. Many forces are mobilized to find the 4 year old child. This one will unfortunately be found the same evening, bound hand and foot, drowned in the local river, the Vologne.

The sad fate of the child moves the whole of France. However, the sequence of events will become a rebound soap opera that will hold the country in suspense for many years. We learn that the family of Grégory Villemin has been the victim of a crow for years. He has been harassing them with threatening messages for a long time, and continues to taunt them after the child’s death.

The police are following all possible leads, especially in the family circle of Villemin. Jean-Marie Villemin, the father of the family, will go so far as to kill his first cousin, convinced that he is the culprit. The Gregory affair is floundering, and professional misconduct accumulates on the side of the police and the press. The case is such a fiasco that Jean-Michel Lambert, the investigating judge of the case, ends up killing himself in 2017. To date, the murder of little Gregory has still not been resolved.

A renewed interest in the case

Since 1984, the Grégory Villemin affair has entered everyone’s consciousness. There are thus many references to the case in popular culture. Renaud and Alain Chamfort refer to it in songs. The serial killer played by Benoît Poelvoorde in “It happened near you” invents the “little Grégory” cocktail, where an olive is tied up and drowned in a glass of gin.





More recently, it was Netflix that traced the affair in a documentary detailing the whole affair. Objeko also recommends its viewing. Finally, TF1 fictionalized the Grégory Villemin affair in its 6-episode miniseries “Une Affaire Française”. The mini-series brings together many big names in television and cinema such as Gérard Jugnot, Michael Youn, or Gilbert Melki. Blandine Bellavoir and Guillaume Gouix play the child’s parents in a very convincing way.

This renewed interest in this affair is not viewed favorably by Grégory Villemin’s parents, who would like to be allowed to live in peace. They have also exhumed the remains of their son, leaving an empty tomb, in order to prevent the curious from gathering there. They now live in the most complete anonymity, far from the spotlight.

Grégory Villemin case: the crow unmasked by mistake

Has the crow that harassed Grégory Villemin’s family finally been unmasked in a documentary? 37 years after the events, and to complete its mini-series, TF1 has broadcast a documentary on the affair of little Grégory.

René Jacob, the uncle of Jean-Marie Villemin, makes a disturbing revelation during an interview, and despite himself! The elderly man listens to a message from the crow and exclaims “This is Jacqueline!”. Aware of having made a mistake, he then wallows in total silence. This Jacqueline is none other than Grégory Villemin’s great aunt.

This was already called into question, in particular by a stylometric analysis of the letters of the crow. With her husband Marcel Jacob, brother of René, she was indicted for kidnapping and sequestration followed by death, but was released in May 2018. Will these involuntary confessions relaunch the investigation?

Jacqueline Jacob will she again be heard by justice? These shattering revelations come as new, state-of-the-art DNA analyzes will be used to identify, if possible, nine profiles surrounding the child’s death that are currently unknown. To be continued …



