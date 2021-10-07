The new Lancia Delta is back in 2026, and 100% electric!

The announcement is likely to excite car enthusiasts and lovers of the Lancia brand: the Lancia Delta will return in 2026! With one nuance: it will be a purely electric car, like the entire range of the Italian manufacturer which, in four years, will only offer new zero-emission models.

The last of the “traditional” gasoline-powered Lancias will therefore be the new Lancia Ypsilon in 2024, heir to the B-segment that the female public loves so much and which, in recent years, has kept the “flame” of the hope of the return alive. such a prestigious brand.

Ypsilon in 2024 and Delta in 2026

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, confirms the birth of a new Lancia Delta electric in 2026, saying in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera :

“Everyone wants the Delta and we can’t leave it outside our plans. It will come back and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course, it will be electric. “

Luca Napolitano

But what Napolitano calls the “renaissance” of Lancia will first take place through the presentation of the new Ypsilon in 2024:

“This will only be the first step in an accelerated journey towards radical change to restore the brand’s credibility in the high-end market.”

From 2026, only new electric models

Explaining the decision to revive the Lancia brand with a range of new 100% electric models from 2026, Napolitano adds:

“We build cars with a great sense of responsibility to the world we live in, because our customers want clean driving, and the pure electric revolution is part of our tradition of great technological innovation. the first to launch the eco-chic philosophy with LPG and CNG, and from 2020 with the mild hybrid, and today we no longer have any purely petrol or diesel models in the range. “

New customers and European sales network

Plans for the great revival of the Lancia brand will focus on small, medium and large models, segments in which the Italian manufacturer has expressed its strength from its origins until a few years ago. That is why, Mr Napolitano told the Corriere della Sera, Lancia will return to target a male target with a higher average age, a clientele “more modern and European”.

Luca Napolitano



This last sentence suggests how essential it is for Lancia to broaden its current horizon of a single model for a single market (the Italian market), while thinking of a European market to be won back. For this, it will be necessary to think of a continental sales network to be created from scratch, also based on the already existing Alfa Romeo and DS showrooms, the other premium brands of Stellantis.

Platform STLA Medium

From a purely technical point of view, it is therefore possible to imagine that the new Lancia Delta electric of 2026 could be based, like the Opel Astra-e of 2023 already announced, on the new platform known as eVMP of the old one. PSA group, which will evolve into STLA Medium.

Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 2 Edizione Finale

These are high density solid state batteries that provide a range of up to 700 km and a high level of performance. It is therefore a good omen for this new electric Lancia Delta, which Napolitano describes as “an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology”.

Foto: Stellantis, RM Sotheby’s