the official line-ups of the Nations League semi-final!

Who from Belgium or France will join Spain in the final of the second edition of the League of Nations, in Milan? This is the whole question. In Turin and on Foot Mercato, tonight, from 8:45 p.m., the France team will do everything to prevent the Red Devils from taking their revenge on the 2018 World Cup. In Russia, Samuel Umtiti allowed the Blues to eliminate their Belgian neighbors (1-0 ) and advance to the final, won against Croatia a few days later.





Tonight, in the lair of Juventus, Roberto Martinez lines up a 3-4-3. Uncertain, Jason Denayer is a good start alongside Alderweireld and Vertonghen in the three-way defense. Midfielder Tielemans-Witsel, with Castagne and Carrasco in piston position. In front, De Bruyne and Eden Hazard accompany Lukaku. Opposite, Didier Deschamps opts for the same pattern, or almost. A 3-4-1-2, where we find the brothers Hernandez, Pogba and Rabiot in the axis and Griezmann in support of the duo Mbappé-Benzema in front.

The official compositions:

Belgium : Courtois – Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen – Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco – De Bruyne, E.Hazard – Lukaku

France : Lloris – Koundé, Varane, L. Hernandez – Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Benzema, Mbappé